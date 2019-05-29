Kanye West‘s Yeezy clothing line has a massive celebrity following. Whether they wear his sneakers (Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner), model in his shows (Sofia Richie) or dress head-to-toe in the line daily (Kim Kardashian West), A-listers love his monochromatic sportswear. Now, he’s trying to turn another big-named star into a Yeezy fan — David Letterman!

The rapper, 41, appeared on a new episode of the comedian’s Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, and gave Letterman a little Yeezy-themed shopping spree.

In a preview clip from the show (airing Friday, May 31), West dressed Letterman, 72, in an oversize brown jacket, blue sweatshirt, tan pants and boots. “You look like an artist,” West told him as he modeled the clothes.

As he was giving Letterman a few options to try on West joked, “It’s like when I used to work at the Gap, bro.”

West showed off his styling skills to wife Kim Kardashian West and mother-in-law Kris Jenner who told Letterman he “looks really good.”

“I feel really good,” Letterman says. “And even if I was not doing this [show] and if somebody could drive me to the mall, I’d buy this.”

“I like the colors; I like the fit; I love the shoes. So there you go,” Letterman tells a surprised Kardashian-West.

When she asked if West would give him the clothes for free, Letterman insisted on paying for them. “No, we’re paying for it. We’re not just here so I can get an outfit.”

During his time with Letterman, West opened up about his bipolar diagnosis and what it’s like having an “episode.”

“When you’re in this state, you’re hyper-paranoid about everything,” West said during the interview. “Everyone — this is my experience, other people have different experiences — everyone now is an actor. Everything’s a conspiracy. You feel the government is putting chips in your head. You feel you’re being recorded. You feel all these things.”

“You have this moment [where] you feel everyone wants to kill you. You pretty much don’t trust anyone,” he continued.

West also described being handcuffed and separated from loved ones during treatment.

“They have this moment where they put you — they handcuff you, they drug you, they put you on the bed, and they separate you from everyone you know,” West said, according to the outlet. “That’s something that I am so happy that I experienced myself so I can start by changing that moment.”

He also discussed wanting to help end the stigma around the condition.

“It’s a health issue that has a strong stigma on it and people are allowed to say anything about it and discriminate in any way,” he said. “This is like a sprained brain, like having a sprained ankle. And if someone has a sprained ankle, you’re not going to push on him more.”

“With us, once our brain gets to a point of spraining, people do everything to make it worse,” he reportedly continued. “They do everything possible. They got us to that point and they do everything to make it worse.”

West seemingly first confirmed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder last summer with the release of his album Ye — which bore the phrase “I Hate Being Bipolar. It’s Awesome” on the cover. Prior, there were years of speculation from fans —particularly after he was hospitalized for a “psychiatric emergency” in November 2016 just after canceling his Saint Pablo tour — that he was suffering from the disorder.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman premieres on Netflix on Friday.