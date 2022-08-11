Kanye West Gets Matching Tattoos with Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy: 'We Here Forever Technically'

Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy showed off their matching tattoos in an Instagram post on Wednesday

By Staff Author
Published on August 11, 2022 01:01 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChENzn1uvld/?hl=en steve.lacy Verified we here forever technically 22h
Photo: steve.lacy/Instagram

Kanye West is "forever" connected to Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy.

On Wednesday, the trio showed off their matching tattoos in an Instagram photo.

Lacy, 24, shared the image of himself, Lil Uzi Vert, 27, and the "Stronger" rapper, 45, holding out their arms, their new ink on full display on the inside of their arms just above the elbow.

Los Angeles tattoo artist Meza Fram, who also shared the photo on her page, posed with the musicians while taking the mirror selfie on her cell phone. In two different fonts, the tattoos read, "We here forever technically."

Lacy captioned the post with the same phrase, to which Lil Uzi Vert commented, "Technically 🤷🏾‍♂️🦇"

Donda's Place, an organization that is named after West's late mother Donda West, shared a close-up photo of the tattoos on Instagram.

Kanye's latest tattoo comes after Chaney Jones, who was first linked to the rapper early this year, appeared to seal their relationship with her own ink.

In May, the 24-year-old model revealed what looked like a permanently inked "Ye" – the rapper's moniker which he legally changed his name to last year – on her left wrist.

The two were first linked in February when they were seen shopping together at Bal Harbour in Miami, and headed to Japan in early May for a quick vacation.

They reportedly broke up after that trip, TMZ reported.

In June, the 24-time Grammy Award winner was also spotted at the movies with another woman by an Instagram user.

The model seemingly deleted all photos from her Instagram with the rapper — leaving only two of herself behind at the time.

On West's birthday Wednesday, however, Jones seemingly shot rumors down when she shared a tribute video to her Instagram Story wishing him a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday baby. I love youuuuu," she wrote over the sweet photo compilation video.

