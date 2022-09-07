Everything to Know About Kanye West's Feud with Adidas

Kanye West has worked with Adidas for years to create and distribute his Yeezy collection

By Hedy Phillips
Published on September 7, 2022 07:18 PM
Kanye West
Kanye West. Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty

Kanye West's creative differences with Adidas continue to build.

The rapper has been using Instagram to express his discontent about his working relationship with the brand — or lack thereof. He's also been deleting social media posts along the way, as has been his trend in recent months.

West has worked closely with Adidas for years on his Yeezy brand. However, as of late, West, 45, has not had many nice things to say about the athletic company that plays host to his line. Adidas has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Here's everything you need to know about West's ongoing drama with Adidas.

A seller shows off the new Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 shoe model
Adidas Yeezy shoe. Paco Freire/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

How Did Kanye West's Recent Feud with Adidas Start?

In May, Adidas released its Adilette 22 sandals, which bear a bit of a resemblance to West's Yeezy slides. Thus, the rapper took to Instagram on June 13 to call out the brand, according to Highsnobiety. West reportedly said in a now-deleted caption that the slides are "a fake YEEZY made by adidas themselves."

"I'm not standing for this blatant copying no more," West continued, per Highsnobiety, taking aim at Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted. "This is for everyone who wants to express themselves but feel they can't cause they'll loose [sic] their contract or be called crazy... These shoes represent the disrespect that people in power have to the talent."

The Adilette and West's Yeezy slide do appear similar. They're both in the same price range and are neutral-toned chunky slide sandals. Adidas did not address the comparisons.

Kanye West Continues to Accuse Adidas of Leaving Him Out of Yeezy-Related Planning

In early August each year since 2019, Adidas celebrates Yeezy Day. However, this year, West reached out to Complex to say that the day isn't sanctioned by him at all. He wrote in a DM to the outlet, "Adidas made up the Yeezy Day idea without my approval," adding that the company reissued older Yeezy styles, added colorways and brought in new employees specifically for the brand without consulting him.

Kanye West Continues to Call Out Executives at Adidas

In early September, West again took to Instagram to call out top executives at Adidas, accusing them of stealing his ideas and leaving him out of important meetings regarding products and planning.

"To the creative director of adidas Alasdhair Willis I've done songs with your father in law [sic] How can you watch adidas do what they've done to a fellow creative and not say anything and never even meet with me or call me? Why did I have to do this in public?" West wrote on Instagram and then later deleted, per Page Six.

Just a few hours later, though, West came back to Instagram to ask his fans to stop spreading memes about Alasdhair Willis.

"Please take down any meme of Alasdhair [Willis]. I believe this is a good guy and he will actually call me and actually help," he wrote and later deleted.

Also in a deleted post, per Okayplayer, West wrote, "The fact [adidas] felt they could color my shoes and name them without my approval is really wild. I really care about building something that changes the world and something I can leave to my kids. They tried to buy me out for 1 billion dollars [USD]. My royalties next year are 500 million dollars [USD] alone."

West has also lodged social media attacks at Adidas SVP Daniel Cherry III and other members of JP Morgan & Chase's and Adidas' executive boards, according to Highsnobiety.

Kayne West attends LACMA Director's Conversation With Steve McQueen, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kanye-west/" data-inlink="true">Kanye West</a>, And Michael Govan About "All Day/I Feel Like That" presented by NeueHouse in association with UTA Fine Arts at LACMA on July 24, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Kanye West. Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Celebrities Are Defending Kanye West in the Feud

Amid West's rage at Adidas, some of his famous friends have rallied around him to show support and even boycott the athletic brand. In particular, West is getting support from other Black celebrities who are particularly calling out the brand for using West to further its own agenda rather than give credit where credit is due.

Rapper T.I. took to Instagram on Sept. 6 with a photo of one of Adidas' pairs of sneakers that bear a striking resemblance to a pair of Yeezy sneakers. A red "X" is drawn over the photo, and T.I. wrote in the caption," @addidas this WHACK AF!!! I STAND WIT Ye'!!!! Right is Right .... dis ain't it."

Swizz Beatz also shared the photo on Instagram on Sept. 6 with a similar message. He wrote, "I usually mind my business but this is DEAD WRONG! If we let them do this to @kanyewest it will happen to us also! This man created this groundbreaking innovation and it should be respected as a creative ! YE is only asking for his work to be respected and not stolen that's not crazy to me !! We not buying these !!!!!!!!!!!! @adidas you're supposed to be original do the correct thing please !!!"

Also on Sept. 6, Diddy shared a screenshot on Instagram of a supposed text conversation he had with West, in which he asked him how he could help in the matter. He also shared the same crossed-out shoe photo. He wrote, "Since the era of Run-DMC, @Adidas has always used Hip Hop to build its brand and make billions off of our culture. BUT WE ARE MORE THAN JUST CONSUMERS NOW, WE'RE THE OWNERS. @KanyeWest and YEEZY are the reason Adidas is relevant to culture. WE KNOW OUR VALUE! I'm done wearing Adidas products until they make this right!! We have to support each other!! Everybody repost this please!!"

Actress Nia Long reshared Diddy's message on Instagram, adding a caption that reads, "That part @adidas!!! 🤔Thank you @diddy @kanyewest WE KNOW OUR VALUE!"

Has Adidas Responded to Kanye West?

Adidas has not publicly acknowledged the feud with West. However, West posted on social media this week that Adidas "don't want no more smoke." In the now-gone post, West promises that Gap, whom he also has a collaboration with, is next on his list.

