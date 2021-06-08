The rapper's deal with Gap marks the first time his Yeezy designs will be offered at an accessible price point

Kanye West Drops First Piece from Yeezy Gap Collab - and It's Already Sold Out

Kanye West's Gap debut is here.

On Tuesday, the rapper - who last year announced he was partnering with the mall brand to bring his luxury Yeezy label to the masses - unveiled his first release under the collaboration: a blue collared puffer made from recycled nylon.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Yeezy Gap Round Jacket retails for $200 and will be available in select stores across the US starting June 7 (though according to CNBC, the pre-order that ships this fall is already sold out). The slightly cropped unisex design features an oversized fit and is seemingly meant to be worn completely open, as it comes sans zipper or buttons.

YEEZY GAP Round Jacket Credit: YEEZY GAP

YEEZY GAP Round Jacket Credit: YEEZY GAP

West's highly-anticipated Gap line marks the first time his Yeezy designs will be offered at an accessible price point.

West confirmed the partnership on Twitter last summer by sharing an image of the Gap logo modified to feature the letters "YZY." He wrote in all caps, "YEEZY AND GAP FORM PARTNERSHIP #WESTDAYEVER."

The deal marks a full-circle moment for West, who worked in a Gap store as a teen growing up in Chicago and later stated in a 2015 interview that he would "like to be the Steve Jobs of the Gap."

The Yeezy Gap line is set to include a range of pieces for men, women and children.

Kanye West Credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images

"We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his YEEZY brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership," Mark Breitbard, Global Head of Gap Brand, said in a press release last year.