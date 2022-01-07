Kanye West's 'Surprise Fitting' for Julia Fox Was 'Quickly' Planned — Why He Felt It Was 'Authentic'
"It felt like a real Cinderella moment," actress Julia Fox told Interview of getting decked out in Diesel designs by Kanye West
It's no secret that Kanye West made a major imprint on ex-wife Kim Kardashian's style during their marriage. He famously called Kardashian his Yeezy muse and even made her the face of his streetwear label's season 6 launch. Kardashian herself even said she would "get all of my [fashion] inspiration from my husband," easily regarding him as her biggest influence when dressing. Now, West seems to be using the same image architect role in his new relationship with actress Julia Fox, as the rapper has already started crafting her signature style.
Before the Uncut Gems actress, 31, and West, 44, shared their fledgling romance with the world on Thursday with PDA-heavy photos published in Interview, the rapper surprised Fox with a hotel room filled with pieces from Diesel's Spring/Summer 2022 collection and upcoming Pre-Fall 2022 line.
West specifically chose to dress Fox in Diesel, including an oversize denim jacket and light-wash super skinny jeans, because he wanted the label to be "the focus of the fashionable fitting," the brand says.
A source tells PEOPLE that West has been longtime friends with Renzo Rosso, OTB Group's President (Diesel's parent company), and "admired" Diesel creative director Glenn Marten's wor while also "following the direction in which he is taking Diesel."
"Julia had also worked with the brand in the past (she was in the Fall/Winter 2020 campaign), so knowing her existing connection, Kanye felt it was an authentic match to dress her in Martens' runway pieces," the insider says.
"He requested all runway pieces. About 40 pieces from the Spring/Summer and Pre-Fall 2022 runway collections were pulled quickly and sent to the hotel," the source adds, nothing that Fox decided to keep six of the looks West hand-selected for her.
In Fox's Interview piece, she provided a recap of her whirlwind romance with West. "I met Ye in Miami on New Year's Eve and it was an instant connection," she wrote for the publication.
"His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night."
A source previously told PEOPLE that Fox "was very happy to be there," adding: "He was excited she was there, and they were fully going out after."
After watching the play, the pair headed to dinner at Carbone, Fox said, adding "which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously." Fox went on to say that West's fashion surprise was a "girl's dream come true."
"I'm still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl's dream come true," she said. "It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!"
West previously said fashion was "a language of love" for himself and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce in Jan. 2020. "That's how I bagged her in the first place," he said in November on an episode of Drink Champs. "I pulled up, I had the Balmains and the jackets and stuff, I pull the jackets and the shoes."
West married Kardashian in Florence, Italy in May 2014, and they share daughters North, 8, Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 6, and 2-year-old Psalm.
Kardashian has been romantically linked to Pete Davidson since October. She and the Saturday Night Live star, 28, marked the start of 2022 with a romantic getaway to the Bahamas.