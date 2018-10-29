Kanye West Designs 'Blexit' Clothing Line to Get Black Voters to Ditch Democrats

Kanye West is making a political statement with his latest line of apparel, which aims to encourage black voters to ditch the Democratic party.

The controversial Yeezy designer, 41, has lent his talents to the Blexit campaign. Short for “black exit” — à la Brexit, the “British exit” from the European Union — the organization describes itself as “a frequency for those who have released themselves from the political orthodoxy” and a “rebellion led by Americans wishing to disrupt the simulation of fear.”

“Design by Kanye West” appears in the item descriptions of at least seven items offered by the Blexit shop, which sells t-shirts and hats from $25 to $28.

“The Staple! Represent and show your support with this premium t-shirt,” reads the description of a turquoise long-sleeve shirt featuring the neon green text “WE FREE” and a figure in motion.

USA Today reports the line debuted Saturday at Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C., where communications director Candace Owens offered insight into West’s collaboration with Blexit.

“Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West,” said Owens, 29, who on Sunday tweeted that “there is no group in America that has been more lied to, more abused, or more taken advantage of by the Democrats than black people.”

“I love the way Candace Owens thinks,” West tweeted back in April.

“Bingo,” Roseanne Barr replied at the time.

Despite his support for Blexit, records show West recently contributed $73,540 to Democratic mayoral candidate Amara Enyia, according to the Chicago Tribune.

In the past few months, West has met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, delivered an impromptu speech in favor of the president on Saturday Night Live, called first for abolishing and then for amending the 13th Amendment, deleted his social media, and went on an epic TMZ rant in which he controversially called slavery a choice.

The “Flashing Lights” rapper has claimed that he was “misdiagnosed” with bipolar disorder and has been open about the fact that he is off his medication.

A source close to West previously told PEOPLE that those in his inner circle “are telling him that he needs to get back on his medication, that he’s not doing well, that he’s not making any sense.”

“Now he’s in the Oval Office, and he’s doing the same rant, and that’s going to validate his rants,” the source said.

Though family and close friends want to support the father of three, they don’t feel that they’re able to get through to him — in part because of the president’s validation, according to an insider.

“No one close to him can tell him that he’s sounding unhinged,” said the source, “because his answer is that the President of the United States doesn’t think so.”