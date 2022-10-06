Lifestyle Style Kanye West Defends White Lives Matter Shirt During Controversial Tucker Carlson Interview "It's the obvious thing," Kanye West explained of his controversial "White Lives Matter" shirt from Paris Fashion Week as he appeared Thursday on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 6, 2022 10:52 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Kanye West. Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Kanye West is doubling down on his latest controversial fashion statement. The Grammy Award winner, 45, defended his decision to wear a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his recent Yeezy Season 9 presentation during Paris Fashion Week as he appeared Thursday on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight. "I do certain things from a feeling, I just channel the energy. It just feels right. It's using a gut instinct, a connection with God, and just brilliance," West explained of the creative choice. Kanye West Wears 'White Lives Matter' Shirt at His Yeezy Season 9 Fashion Show in Paris He recounted his father Ray West's reaction to the shirt, which right-wing pundit Candace Owens also wore in a backstage photo with West. "You know, my dad is an educated ex-Black Panther, and he put in a text to me today, he said, 'White Lives Matter. Ha ha ha ha ha,' " he recalled. "And I said, 'I thought the shirt was a funny shirt. I thought the idea of me wearing it was funny.' And I said, 'Dad, why do you think it was funny?' He said, 'Just a Black man stating the obvious.' " YouTube Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The Donda artist continued: "That [was] my favorite response. Cause ... people, they're looking for an explanation, and people say, 'Well, as an artist you don't have to give an explanation,' but as a leader, you do." "So the answer to why I wrote White Lives Matter on a shirt is because they do. It's the obvious thing," West said. The phrase "White Lives Matter" has been classified by the Anti-Defamation League as a "white supremacist phrase" that originated in 2015 following the start of the Black Lives Matter movement. As the organization details on its website, members of the Aryan Renaissance Society and other white supremacists have promoted the slogan, including the Ku Klux Klan. President Donald Trump hugs Kanye West during a visit to the White House in October 2018. Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty West, who previously faced criticism over his support for Donald Trump, also claimed he faced death threats for wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, while his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner allegedly attempted to censor his political opinions. "I started to really feel this need to express myself on another level when Trump was running for office and I liked him," he explained. "And every single person in Hollywood, from my ex-wife to my mother-in-law, to my manager at that time, to my so-called friends/handlers around me, told me if I said that I like Trump, that my career would be over, my life would be over. RELATED VIDEO: Gigi Hadid Slams Kanye West for Attacking Fashion Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson: 'You're a Bully' "They said stuff like, 'People get killed for wearing a hat like that.' They threatened my life … they basically said that I would be killed for wearing the hat. I had someone call me last night and said, 'Anybody wearing a White Lives Matter shirt is gonna be greenlit, and that means they're gonna beat them up if they wear it. And I'm like, 'OK, greenlight me then,' " West added. The second part of West's Tucker Carlson Tonight interview airs Friday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox News.