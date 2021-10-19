Kanye West Debuts Patchy Shaved Hairdo After Being Spotted Wearing Halloween-Like Masks
Kanye West was spotted at different airports over the weekend wearing masks that covered his entire face, head and neck
Kanye West just unmasked a new hairdo.
The rapper, 44, was photographed on Saturday in Venice, Italy, wearing a smooth, all-white Halloween-like mask that covered his entire face and neck, leaving slits for his eyes, nostrils and mouth, as seen in snapshots shared by E! News.
On Monday, he then stepped out in another similar mask that was tan, finishing his look with a black Balenciaga jacket, at an airport in New York City, per photos shared by Page Six.
Later on Monday, West shared a photo on Instagram showcasing the back of his head, unveiling a new change that included sections of his hair shaved off, leaving a patchy appearance. He captioned the post simply: "¥"
RELATED GALLERY: Every Way Kanye West Has Transformed Kim Kardashian's Style Over the Years (and One Way He Hasn't)
A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that West and estranged wife Kim Kardashian West, 40, are now in a "better" place than they were in February when she filed for divorce. They share four children: North, 8, Saint, 5½, Chicago, 3½, and Psalm, 2.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
"Kim and Kanye are friends, but that's it. She is still moving forward with the divorce," the source said. "She loves having Kanye's support though. They were not in a good place around the time Kim filed for divorce. She is so happy that things are better now. It's all very beneficial for the kids."