Kanye West Debuts Patchy Shaved Hairdo After Being Spotted Wearing Halloween-Like Masks

Kanye West just unmasked a new hairdo.

The rapper, 44, was photographed on Saturday in Venice, Italy, wearing a smooth, all-white Halloween-like mask that covered his entire face and neck, leaving slits for his eyes, nostrils and mouth, as seen in snapshots shared by E! News.

On Monday, he then stepped out in another similar mask that was tan, finishing his look with a black Balenciaga jacket, at an airport in New York City, per photos shared by Page Six.

Later on Monday, West shared a photo on Instagram showcasing the back of his head, unveiling a new change that included sections of his hair shaved off, leaving a patchy appearance. He captioned the post simply: "¥"

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that West and estranged wife Kim Kardashian West, 40, are now in a "better" place than they were in February when she filed for divorce. They share four children: North, 8, Saint, 5½, Chicago, 3½, and Psalm, 2.

