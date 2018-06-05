Although Kanye and Saint West weren’t at this year’s CFDA Awards to watch Kim Kardashian West accept the inaugural Influencer of the year accolade, the duo showed their support in the form of an adorable video message.

In an Instagram Live video captured by KarJenner BFF and hairstylist Jen Atkin, husband Kanye and two-year-old son Saint appeared in a cute video montage of Kardashian-Wests’ family and friends that played before the star stepped onstage.

“Say ‘Hi!’ We are making this video for the most influential person on the planet,” Kanye said as he held Saint in the clip.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

After the video montage, actress Busy Philipps presented the award to Kardashian West with a heartfelt introduction.

“Kim, you’re obviously very beautiful but what is so unique about you is your willingness to take risks. One of the reasons that you captivate hundreds of millions of people with every red carpet appearance … [is] … because people want to see who and what you’re wearing and how you’re wearing it,” she said.

“You changed the way the rest of the world looks at fashion in so many ways, not only because I personally didn’t know you could wear high heels with bike shorts. You made me want to try and it did not work for me. But you are the influencer’s influencer. Your impact on how women dress and what they want has had real cultural significance.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Philipps continued, “There is a direct line between posting a photo and then hundreds of millions of people around the world wanting the color of your hair, your makeup look, the top you’re wearing, the bag you’re using. Your openness with your femininity, your sexuality is truly empowering and the ultimate feminist statement.”

When Kardashian West took the stage, she admitted she was pretty surprised when she first heard she would be receiving the honor.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“I am kind of shocked that I am winning a fashion award when I am naked most of the time,” she said adding, “But this is seriously such an honor, so thank you to the CFDA for this award.”

RELATED PHOTOS: The Best Dressed Stars at the 2018 CFDA Awards

And the award holds special meaning for the KKW Beauty mogul, who opened up about people casting doubt on her career aspirations.

“It was maybe seven years ago when I had a publicist and she asked, what where my goals, what were my dreams, and I said, ‘I just want to be on the cover of a fashion magazine,’ and she said to me, ‘Let’s get some realistic goals, because that will never happen.’”

Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

She continued: “And so of course I sent her my Vogue cover when it came out — an autographed copy. So it’s really a trip to me that I’m here getting an award for fashion, when it’s something I’ve always loved.”