Amazon Shoppers Have Found So Many Uses for This Quick-Drying Swim Shirt

If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"I love that I can wear it out throughout the day as a normal shirt then just hop in the water if I want to"

Summer is finally here, which means it’s more important than ever to up your sun protection game. Even if you are vigilant about applying sunscreen throughout the day, pesky UV rays can unfortunately still penetrate some clothing items and do damage to your skin — which is why Amazon shoppers love the Kanu Surf Breeze Swim Shirt so much.

Over 600 of them have given the top a perfect five-star rating, and it’s easy to see why. Not only is the swim shirt made out of a soft, quick-drying material, it also offers UPF 50+ sun protection, meaning it will protect your skin from sun damage.

Most customers say they wear the topper at the beach or pool, but many say they also wear it to protect themselves during outdoor workouts like biking, running, surfing, and more. While the summer essential provides the same amount of sun protection as normal rashguards, shoppers love that this swim shirt boasts a looser fit making it more comfortable to wear for long periods of time.

Image zoom Amazon

“Loose enough to be comfortable and tight enough to look good and not float up too much,” said one reviewer. “For someone who inevitably misses with sunscreen and has very fair skin, this is practically a vacation saver.”

“I ordered one of these because I was sick of burning and having to worry about having someone put sunscreen on me every hour while on vacation,” wrote another. “It works great! I have ordered two more since. I swim in it, go on excursions, and lay on the beach. I love that I can wear it out throughout the day as a normal shirt then just hop in the water if I want to.”

The comfy protective top comes in 32 different colors and prints, and prices start at just $15, depending on which style you choose. Whether you plan on purchasing it to wear to the beach, while on a hike, or even just to run errands, this affordable and protective swim shirt is definitely a smart buy if you’ll be spending time outdoors this summer.

Image zoom Amazon

