Why Kane Brown's Wife Katelyn Chose a 'Sleek and Simple' Wedding Dress

Kane Brown tied the knot with fiancée Katelyn Jae over the weekend in an “enchanted forest” ceremony in Franklin, Tennessee. And his new bride, a music management student and singer, is spilling all the details on her sexy cutout mermaid-style gown.

“The dress is simple, comfortable and understated — but with a kick,” Jae, 26, tells PEOPLE about her lace dress which featured an open back and sweetheart-style neckline. “I went to a few bridal shops and this was probably the fourth dress I tried. I just loved everything about it.”

And the main factor that won her over? “I didn’t want a ton of extra fabric; I wanted something sleek and simple and this fit the bill,” she said about her body-skimming design with long, flowy train.

She accessorized with diamond earrings and crystal-embellished block heel Steve Madden sandals, and kept her beauty look classic with long, flowy waves.

For Brown, he went with a dark Lanvin suit with black bow tie and shirt for the occasion, which was styled by David Thomas.

The “Lose It” singer, 24, chose Mint Springs Farm near the couple’s home outside of Nashville for the ceremony. “We wanted something here in Nashville and loved the idea of having it at home and not traveling since we are on the road so much,” the couple said of the venue. “It’s not too rural but has so many elements of nature — a huge lake, rolling hills, trees. It’s just beautiful out there.”

They also chose an outdoorsy, remote location for their honeymoon. “We chose someplace that we both love and can just completely relax and spend time appreciating nature, each other — and no cell service!” they said.

So how’s newlywed life for the couple? So far so good. Just a day after the ceremony, Brown debuted a brand new tattoo on the side of his hand in honor of his new wife. He got the word “Katelyn” inked in cursive with the bottom of the “y” turning into an infinity symbol.

