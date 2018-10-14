Kane Brown Tattoos His New Wife Katelyn's Name on His Hand After Saying 'I Do'

Kane Brown‘s love for his wife is permanent — and he has the ink to prove it.

The singer, 24, debuted a fresh tattoo in honor of Katelyn Jae, 26, after getting married on Friday at the Mint Springs Farm in Franklin, Tennessee. On his Instagram Story on Saturday, Brown showed Katelyn’s name stamped in cursive on the side of his hand with the bottom of the “y” curving into an infinity symbol.

Brown and Jae, a music management student and singer, had unique ways of unwinding after their big day. On Saturday, the bride posted footage of the couple and their friends racing through a bounce house.

Brown and Jae were wed by their pastor as 200 attendees looked on. Jae’s brothers, Brown’s guitarist Alex Anthony, singer-songwriter Taylor Phillips and other friends were in the wedding party.

On Instagram on Saturday, Brown posted PEOPLE’s exclusive picture of the newlyweds and wrote “Kb2” with the fire emoji. Phillips commented, “FAM.” Little Big Town wrote, “Congrats!” RaeLynn added, “Congrats!!!!”

“We decided to exchange letters to each other earlier in the day and keep the actual vows a little more traditional,” the couple told PEOPLE.

The setting gave the wedding an “enchanted forest” vibe. “We wanted something here in Nashville and loved the idea of having it at home and not traveling since we are on the road so much,” the duo said. “It’s not too rural but has so many elements of nature — a huge lake, rolling hills, trees. It’s just beautiful out there.”

Katelyn Jae and Kane Brown Emma Mcintyre/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM

Jae gushed about her chic gown, which she wore with her long blonde hair down. “I went to a few bridal shops and this was probably the fourth dress I tried,” she recalled. “I just loved everything about it. I didn’t want a ton of extra fabric; I wanted something sleek and simple and this fit the bill.”