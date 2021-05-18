RHOA's Kandi Burruss Celebrates 45th Birthday with Sexy Lingerie Pics: 'Time to Take It Up a Notch'
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star wowed in a leather bra, panties and fishnets in a series of sizzling snaps
Happy birthday, Kandi Burruss!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star turned 45 in style on Monday, celebrating with a series of sizzling snaps in leather and lingerie on Instagram.
"This is #45!" Burruss exclaimed. "I'm thankful for all the love everybody has been sending my way. Thankful for my family, friends, & good health! I'm gonna continue to unapologetically live life to the fullest, continue to get the bag, & help as many people as I can to do the same. It's time to take it up a notch! ❤️💃🏽💰😄"
The reality star wowed in a black strappy bra, high-waisted panties and fishnets, and accessorized with a pop of color with a red leather garter belt. In a fun montage video, Burruss wears more must-see looks, including a cheetah-print bodysuit over a leather bustier and a white fuzzy dress and matching heels while dancing to "Whole Lotta Money" by BIA, as $100 bills flew in the air.
RELATED: RHOA: Kenya Moore Defends Investigation of Porsha Williams Allegedly Sleeping with Stripper
The camera then cut to the photo shoot, where the Masked Singer winner went incognito in a red bunny mask, danced and kicked back with a laugh on a chair.
"Looking forward to what this new year will bring!" Burruss captioned two photos of herself in the mask.
The Grammy winner kept the party going, and posted footage of herself dancing in a restaurant with friends on Monday night.
RELATED: RHOA Reunion: Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams Open Up About Where Their Friendship Stands
Burruss is known to love a sexy look. During the most talked-about episode of RHOA's latest season, which took place at Cynthia Bailey's bachelorette party, the singer-songwriter packed a line-up of sultry lingerie outfits for her and her castmates to wear to the bash. She also donned a revealing leather look at the season 13 reunion.