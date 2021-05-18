RHOA's Kandi Burruss Celebrates 45th Birthday with Sexy Lingerie Pics: 'Time to Take It Up a Notch'

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star wowed in a leather bra, panties and fishnets in a series of sizzling snaps

By Janine Puhak
May 18, 2021 01:23 PM
Happy birthday, Kandi Burruss!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star turned 45 in style on Monday, celebrating with a series of sizzling snaps in leather and lingerie on Instagram.

"This is #45!" Burruss exclaimed. "I'm thankful for all the love everybody has been sending my way. Thankful for my family, friends, & good health! I'm gonna continue to unapologetically live life to the fullest, continue to get the bag, & help as many people as I can to do the same. It's time to take it up a notch!  ❤️💃🏽💰😄"

Credit: Will Sterling/ Kandi Burruss Instagram

The reality star wowed in a black strappy bra, high-waisted panties and fishnets, and accessorized with a pop of color with a red leather garter belt. In a fun montage video, Burruss wears more must-see looks, including a cheetah-print bodysuit over a leather bustier and a white fuzzy dress and matching heels while dancing to "Whole Lotta Money" by BIA, as $100 bills flew in the air.

The camera then cut to the photo shoot, where the Masked Singer winner went incognito in a red bunny mask, danced and kicked back with a laugh on a chair.

Credit: Will Sterling/ Kandi Burruss Instagram

"Looking forward to what this new year will bring!" Burruss captioned two photos of herself in the mask.

Credit: Will Sterling/ Kandi Burruss Instagram

The Grammy winner kept the party going, and posted footage of herself dancing in a restaurant with friends on Monday night.

Burruss is known to love a sexy look. During the most talked-about episode of RHOA's latest season, which took place at Cynthia Bailey's bachelorette party, the singer-songwriter packed a line-up of sultry lingerie outfits for her and her castmates to wear to the bash. She also donned a revealing leather look at the season 13 reunion.

