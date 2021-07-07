Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Walks Balenciaga Couture Show (with Kanye West in the Audience)

The 21-year-old model — who graduated from Parsons School of Design in New York City earlier this year — made an appearance in Balenciaga's fall/winter 2021 couture show in Paris on Wednesday.

Emhoff walked down the runway in an all-black look that featured a double-breasted blazer and trousers paired with a padded satin stole and her signature round glasses. The knitwear designer also sported dramatic graphic black eyeliner and a sleek low bun for the Paris Fashion Week show.

In January, Emhoff landed a major modeling contract with one of the most prestigious agencies in the world: IMG Models. The agency's known to represent top supermodels including Gisele Bündchen, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Stephanie Seymour, Lily Aldridge and more.

"It's not really about shape, size or gender any more," said Ivan Bart, the president of IMG Models, told the New York Times. "Ella communicates this moment in time. There's a cheekiness and a joy she exudes."

According to the New York Times, Emhoff caught Bart's eye "as soon as she walked in the door" during the presidential primaries over the summer. Shortly after, the two began discussing the idea of joining IMG Models.

The Balenciaga show on Wednesday marked designer Demna Gvasalia's couture debut for the Spanish fashion house and drew the likes of Kanye West, Bella Hadid, NBA star James Harden and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

Kanye West Credit: J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

Several outlets speculated that West — who last year announced he was partnering with the mall brand Gap to bring his luxury Yeezy label to the masses — revealed the second design from the forthcoming collaboration during the show.

The Grammy winner wore a puffer jacket that appears to be the black colorway of his first Yeezy x Gap piece: a blue collared puffer made from recycled nylon. He teamed the oversized coat with matching parachute pants and kept his face covered during the presentation with a printed balaclava.

In June, West — who last year announced he was partnering with the mall brand to bring his luxury Yeezy label to the masses — unveiled the $200 Yeezy Gap Round Jacket for pre-order. It quickly sold out, and is set to ship later this fall. The slightly cropped unisex design features an oversized fit and is seemingly meant to be worn completely open, as it comes sans zipper or buttons.

West's highly-anticipated Gap line marks the first time his Yeezy designs will be offered at an accessible price point.