Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Bares Her Breast on New York Fashion Week Runway

The 23-year-old Parsons School of Design grad was recently named a fashion icon by Harper's Bazaar

By
Published on September 12, 2022 12:12 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Ella Emhoff walks the runway during the S/S 2023 Prabal Gurung fashion show during New York Fashion Week at United Nations Plaza on September 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Ella Emhoff is doubling down on her status as a fashion icon!

One day after celebrating being named an icon by Harper's Bazaar magazine, the model and daughter of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff walked the runway at Prabal Gurung's New York Fashion Week show UN Plaza on Saturday in a skin-baring look.

Ella, 23, dared to bare on the designer's catwalk, wearing a diaphanous green scarf top that revealed her breast and full midriff. The scarf was wrapped around the model's neck in a halter silhouette, and gathered in a knot before dramatically separating to drape across her chest. The look was paired with a black leather mini-skirt and matching opera gloves, plus lace-up, gladiator-style heels.

On Friday, Emhoff spoke exclusively to PEOPLE at the 2022 Harper's Bazaar Icons & Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary party where she was honored as a young person who is making an impact on the world through their ideas and their art.

"It's kind of shocking," the Parsons School of Design grad said. "This is an incredible honor and as someone who doesn't really think of herself like that it's nice reassurance. And makes me check myself and the way I perceive myself, so exciting."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At the event, the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris also shared she gets nervous walking in runway shows.

Ella Emhoff
Theo Wargo/Getty

"It's the moment right before you go on where you kind of blackout and then your stomach is all butterfly-y and your palms get sweaty — and after you're done, it feels it's the greatest feeling ever," Emhoff said.

The model, who notably does not cover her tattoos or shave her armpits, is pioneering a new outlier standard, which her boyfriend Sam Hine told PEOPLE, helps to make her an icon in his view.

"She does herself and that's the message," Hine said. "She is a true individual. And that's the most important. That's what being an icon really is."

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Ella Emhoff attends Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)
Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff on Being Deemed a Fashion 'Icon': 'It's Kind of Shocking'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: (L-R) LaLa Anthony, Kim Kardashian, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Naomi Watts attend the FENDI 25th Anniversary of the Baguette at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for FENDI)
All the Must-See Moments from New York Fashion Week
Ella Emhoff at the Met Gala ; Kerstin Emhoff
Ella Emhoff's Mom Kerstin Sends Love After Her First Met Gala Appearance: 'Proud Mama!'
Ella Emhoff Met Gala
Ella Emhoff Keeps It Comfy (But Uber Cool) at Her First Met Gala in a Red Bodysuit and Sneakers
IMG Model Ella Emhoff Makes Runway Debut at NYFW
Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Makes Her NYFW Runway Debut for Proenza Schouler
Ella Emhoff
Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Lands Contract with IMG Models
Ella Emhoff, Sam Hine
Doug Emhoff's Daughter Ella Talks Fashion Plans and Her Magazine Editor Boyfriend
Supermodel Linda Evangelista's Most Iconic Career Photos
Supermodel Linda Evangelista's Most Iconic Career Photos
paris fashion week 2022
Fashion Month Continues in Europe: All the Must-See Photos from London, Milan and Paris
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
kamala harris and doug emhoff
Second Gentleman Celebrates Wedding Anniversary with Vice President Kamala Harris: 'What an Adventure'
Alessandra Ambrosio in PatBO x Alessandra Ambrosio At Coachella Weekend One
The Hottest Celebrity Fashion Launches to Shop Now
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
D'Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs , Sean Combs
Diddy's Daughters Walk for Dolce & Gabbana, Plus More Model Kids with Famous Parents
ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image contains nudity.) Florence Pugh is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Florence Pugh on Backlash Against Her Nipple-Baring Gown: 'They Were So Angry I Was Confident'
Rosie O’Donnell Instagram
Celebrity Kids Graduating in 2021