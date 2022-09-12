Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Bares Her Breast on New York Fashion Week Runway

Ella Emhoff is doubling down on her status as a fashion icon!

One day after celebrating being named an icon by Harper's Bazaar magazine, the model and daughter of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff walked the runway at Prabal Gurung's New York Fashion Week show UN Plaza on Saturday in a skin-baring look.

Ella, 23, dared to bare on the designer's catwalk, wearing a diaphanous green scarf top that revealed her breast and full midriff. The scarf was wrapped around the model's neck in a halter silhouette, and gathered in a knot before dramatically separating to drape across her chest. The look was paired with a black leather mini-skirt and matching opera gloves, plus lace-up, gladiator-style heels.

On Friday, Emhoff spoke exclusively to PEOPLE at the 2022 Harper's Bazaar Icons & Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary party where she was honored as a young person who is making an impact on the world through their ideas and their art.

"It's kind of shocking," the Parsons School of Design grad said. "This is an incredible honor and as someone who doesn't really think of herself like that it's nice reassurance. And makes me check myself and the way I perceive myself, so exciting."

At the event, the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris also shared she gets nervous walking in runway shows.

Theo Wargo/Getty

"It's the moment right before you go on where you kind of blackout and then your stomach is all butterfly-y and your palms get sweaty — and after you're done, it feels it's the greatest feeling ever," Emhoff said.

The model, who notably does not cover her tattoos or shave her armpits, is pioneering a new outlier standard, which her boyfriend Sam Hine told PEOPLE, helps to make her an icon in his view.

"She does herself and that's the message," Hine said. "She is a true individual. And that's the most important. That's what being an icon really is."