Kaley Cuoco was nominated for two awards for her role in The Flight Attendant

Kaley Cuoco's Makeup Artist Reveals She Had to Cover Up Star's Cupping Bruises for 2021 SAG Awards

Kaley Cuoco's makeup artist was in for a big surprise before the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

Cuoco, 35, got cupping therapy right before the big show.

Her makeup artist, Jamie Greenburg, shared an Instagram Reel on Monday of the moment she realized what she was working with and how she covered up the bruise marks.

"I'm a makeup artist and I did Kaley Cuoco for the SAG Awards. I THOUGHT I was prepared…," Greenburg began before Cuoco opened the door to her home revealing the circular marks on her shoulders.

The Flight Attendant actress – who was nominated for two SAG Awards for Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series and Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series – nervously laughed as she told her makeup artist, "Hopefully you don't see my cupping marks during the show."

Sure enough, Greenburg was able to cover up the cupping bruises and Cuoco rocked a hot pink off-the-shoulder gown for the virtual ceremony.

"Needed some magic makeup to cover up those cupping marks so thank goodness for @clarinsusa! We used the Everlasting Youth Fluid to conceal," the makeup artist shared.

Cuoco, unfortunately, didn't take home any awards, but she was grateful for the nominations.

"What an honor to be recognized alongside my amazing cast and crew @flightattendantonmax by @sagawards ! This dream has always been in the back of my mind, but for it to happen feels like I'm still in that dream," the actress captioned a series of photos. "I'm truly humbled by this experience."