Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet Get Matching Tattoos in Honor of Their Show The Flight Attendant
"A special little tribute to our wonderful little show," the Big Bang Theory star wrote on Instagram
Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet now have a permanent reminder of their time filming The Flight Attendant together.
The two actresses shared photos on Instagram getting matching tattoos to commemorate their friendship and the show, which is set to premiere on HBO Max later this year.
"A special little tribute to our wonderful little show .. ✈️ " Cuoco, 34, wrote in the caption for a series of photos.
In one snapshot, she and Mamet, 32, smile as New York tattoo artist Evan Kim bends over the Girls star's ankle.
The duo received a line tattoo of a paper plane with a trail, a nod to the drama's title. Cuoco tagged costume designers Catherine Marie Thomas and Olivia Janczyk, as well as Catherine Horton, who also got the same tattoo.
In an Instagram post of her own, Mamet wrote, "after a full year and many adventures together we decided to get a little memento. Thank you @evantattoo 💛#theflightattendant ✈️✨"
Last month, Cuoco shared a black-and-white selfie with Mamet on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into how production on The Flight Attendant was going during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"Friends that get covid tested every few days , wear masks, take necessary pre-cautions, listen to production rules , wash hands all day long and respect the process together, get to act together 🥰 😷 @zosiamamet," the Big Bang Theory star wrote. "❤️this picture was taken right before we shot today’s scene in a very structured quarantined environment. Very proud of our cast and crew at #theflightattendant and everyone @warnerbrostv & @hbomax for making this possible for us! 🎥🎬"
Mamet shared a video from her final day on set on Saturday.
"That’s a wrap on season 1. Lots of tears. Sad and happy ones. I am so proud of what we’ve made and I feel such immense gratitude to have been a part of this show," Mamet wrote in the caption for the video, in which cast crew clapped after her final scene concluded.
"And I feel incredibly lucky to be able to do what I love during these trying times," she continued. "To every single cast and crew member, thank you for everything. I truly adore you all. This experience was magical. During a time in our world that is quite dark this was a real light for me. I hope all of you out there are finding your light too. 💛 @kaleycuoco I love you. How did you get this sneaky video?! ✨"
While The Flight Attendant does not yet have a premiere date, Cuoco said in August that it might make its debut in November.