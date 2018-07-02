Jamie Greenberg

Kaley Cuoco got married to Karl Cook on Saturday — and she’s been sharing so many photos on social media, we feel like we were there.

From her beautiful horse stable setting to her gorgeous Reem Acra gown, Cuoco and her planning team paid close attention to detail. And of course the star’s hair and makeup was also flawless. Now, thanks to her glam squad, you can look inside Cuoco’s preparations for the big day.

In a a nearly 10-minute long IGTV video, which was posted by Cuoco’s longtime makeup artist, Jamie Greenberg, fans of the star can see clips of everything from hairstylist Christine Symonds blowing out Cuoco’s hair, to the bride fanning her eyes to prevent tears from falling to her team putting the finishing touches on her look and even her dogs walking down the aisle.

Cuoco got ready with her hair and makeup team, Symonds and Greenberg, along with her stylist, Brad Goreski — all who worked to create an “effortless and natural” look on the star, as Greenberg told PEOPLE exclusively. To create her ethereal makeup look, Greenberg used CoverFX and Burt’s Bees products, applying a shimmery pink Cover FX eye shadow on her lids, tons of lashes, and Burt’s Bees Liquid Lipstick in Niagara Nude on her lips.

“What a fabulous day for a white wedding,” Greenberg tells PEOPLE exclusively. “The inspiration behind Kaley’s look was effortless and natural beauty.

The video also gives an up-close look at the final touches that went into Cuoco’s romantic chignon, which Symonds created using rollers and two different sized curling irons before she twisted it into a romantic chignon, with floral accents sitting on the side of her bun.

Cuoco’s Reem Acra gown, which was featured allover beading and floral embroidery, was teamed with a floor-length cape styled by Brad Goreski. In the clip he drapes the cape over the star, and she once again has to prevent herself from crying. She also accessorized her look with a Kate Spade “Mrs.” clutch.

“The Reem Acra dress speaks for itself,” Greenberg added. “We wanted a natural true Kaley to shine through with this look.”