How Kaley Cuoco Achieved Her 'Effortless and Natural’ Wedding Day Look — All the Details!

Kaley Cuoco looked absolutely beautiful on her wedding day — and we’ve got all the details about how the look came together!

To complement the elegant lace Reem Acra dress and matching cape Cuoco wore as she tied the knot with professional equestrian Karl Cook on Saturday, her makeup artist Jamie Greenberg was inspired to create an “effortless and natural” wedding day look for the Big Bang Theory star.

“What a fabulous day for a white wedding,” Greenberg tells PEOPLE exclusively. “The inspiration behind Kaley’s look was effortless and natural beauty.

“The Reem Acra dress speaks for itself. We wanted a natural true Kaley to shine through with this look,” she added.

Stylists Brad Goreski and Daniela Romero paired the 32-year-old actress’ breathtaking dress with Stuart Weitzman shoes and jewelry by Anita Ko.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook 6390988

RELATED: Kaley Cuoco Marries Karl Cook in Romantic Ceremony — See Their Wedding Photos!

To start things off, Greenberg prepped Cuoco’s skin with Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels and Face Gels and followed up with using La Mer Moisturizer to ensure the bride’s skin was properly hydrated on her big day.

She also prepped the actress’ lips with Burt’s Bees All Weather Moisturizing Lip Balm.

Jamie Greenberg

Greenberg then began applying Cuoco’s makeup, using Cover FX’s Blurring Primer as a base. “The primer is fantastic because it keeps everything in place and takes down any unwanted shine,” the makeup artist explains.

She then applied the CoverFX Power Play Foundation using a beauty blender and created some extra dimension with the shades G40, G50 and G60. She also applied a dab of the Cover FX Power Play Concealer under Cuoco’s eyes and over any other spot that needed a little extra coverage.

Kaley Cuoco Jamie Greenberg

RELATED: Watch Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Deliver Emotional and Hilarious Wedding Vows in Touching Video

Adding a bit of shine to Cuoco’s wedding day look, Greenberg applied a few drops of Cover FX’s Custom Enhancer in Rose Gold to Cuoco’s high cheekbone area.

For blush, Greenberg used Cover FX’s 24K Gold and Rose Gold Highlighting Palette, applying the powder on the apples of Cuoco’s cheeks.

Additionally, she used some of Cover FX’s Perfect Setting Powder on Cuoco’s T-zone before setting the entire look with Cover FX’s Mattifying Setting Spray.

Kaley Cuoco Jamie Greenberg

To achieve Cuoco’s eye look, Greenberg again turned to Cover FX, opting to use their Shimmer Veil creme eyeshadow in Magic and Celestial. And to add a little extra pop to the look, the makeup artist used the brand’s highlighting palette in white gold in the corner of Cuoco’s eyes.

Greenberg curled Cuoco’s lashes with the Surratt Beauty’s Relevée Lash Curler before applying Burt’s Bees Nourishing Mascara in black on both Cuoco’s top and bottom lashes.

Jamie Greenberg

In addition to filling in the lash line with Burt’s Bees Nourishing Eyeliner in Soft Black, Greenberg gave Cuoco’s eyelashes some extra oomph by applying self-cut demi lashes from Ardell and then adding another coat of Burt’s Bee’s Nourishing Mascara.

To fully complete the eye look, Greenberg used Anastasia Beverly Hills’ brow liner in taupe to achieve the perfect full brow.

RELATED VIDEO: Kaley Cuoco Is Engaged to Boyfriend Karl Cook

Last but not least, Greenberg turned to Cuoco’s lips, applying a small amount of Burt’s Bees Matte Lip Crayon in Sedona Sands.

To finish it all off, she added on Burt’s Bees Liquid Lipstick in Niagra Nude.

Kaley Cuoco Jamie Greenwood

Kaley Cuoco Jamie Greenwood

Cuoco also turned to hairstylist Christine Symonds, who gave the bride two beautiful looks to go with each of the ensembles she wore during her wedding.

Symonds tells PEOPLE she prepped Cuoco’s hair while it was still damp by putting Kérastase Nectar Thermique on the mid-lengths and ends and using the brand’s Mousse Bouffante on the roots.

In order to create the most volume, she then blow-dried Cuoco’s hair in rollers.

Once those were cooled and taken out, the hairstylist sprayed Cuoco’s entire head with Kérastase’s Laque Dentelle hairspray, brushing it out with a Mason Pearson hair brush, in order to create grip in the hair and ensure her wave would last for the entire night.

Symonds then wrapped 1-inch sections of Cuoco’s hair around two different curling irons, alternating between using a 1-inch curling iron and a 1 ¼-inch tool to help ensure Cuoco’s curls looked texturized and not just like one uniform wave.

RELATED: Kaley Cuoco Dances Up a Storm While Celebrating ‘Magical’ Bachelorette Party with Mom & Sister

For the first look, Symonds gathered Cuoco’s hair into a low ponytail at the nape of her neck, securing it with a bungee. To create an undone look, she then loosened the hair by pulling at the root.

She then tied the ponytail into a knot and wrapped it around the ponytail to create a textured bun.

For Cuoco’s second look — a form-fitting white lace Tadashi Shoji jumpsuit with Louise et Cie shoes — Symonds just took out the bun and sprayed Cuoco’s roots with V.I.P. powder spray to create a backcombed look and texture.

She then sprayed Elixir Ultime Oil on the ends of Cuoco’s hair to add shine, flipped Cuoco’s hair upside down and put it into a high ponytail.

To make sure the look stayed in place all night, she secured the look with Kérastase Laque Dentelle hairspray and then added an adorned floral comb to the side of her head to add some sparkle.