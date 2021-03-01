Kaley Cuoco 'Cried' When She Put on Her Oscar de la Renta Golden Globes Gown

The actress is nominated for her very first Golden Globe award for her role in The Flight Attendant

Kaley Cuoco and her longtime stylist Brad Goreski have done it again.

The Flight Attendant star, who's nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy, wore a strapless Oscar de la Renta ballgown embroidered with silver stars to the 2021 Golden Globes.

"Brad told me she cried when she put it on," Zanna Roberts Rassi said on E! Live from the Red Carpet. "She's never worn Oscar [de la Renta] before — she's eating pizza in it right now."

The actress, 35, unveiled the full look on social media Sunday night, posting a photo from what appears to be her backyard. Cuoco paired her gray dress with Stuart Weitzman shoes and Harry Winston jewels.

"So proud of you!!" Goreski wrote in the comment section. While the stylist's husband Gary Janetti joked, "GORGEOUS!! I hope Brad didn't get in the way! ❤️❤️❤️"

Her hairstylist Christine Symonds tells PEOPLE that they wanted her hair to compliment the gown. "The dress was a statement on its own, so we wanted the hair to be a down, romantic and approachable so it wouldn't overpower the dress or make it too stuffy. We wanted effortless gorgeous hair. Kaley has always admired the way Jennifer Aniston pulls that look off."

On Sunday afternoon, Goreski shared behind-the-scenes clips of the star getting ready for the award show on Instagram, including a video of Cuoco and her glam squad having a dance party.

"Things are really tense over here getting @kaleycuoco ready for the #goldenglobes! Team Cuoco in the house!! @jamiemakeup @christinesymondshair @daniela_viviana #sweat #danceparty," he captioned the post.

During a Golden Globes Zoom roundtable last week, Goreski hinted that he was thinking about pushing the envelope with his clients for the virtual award show.

"This time we have the ability to maybe do something maybe a little bit more extravagant that we wouldn't necessarily do on a normal carpet because [the stars] will be in their homes," he said during the panel on Wednesday. "So I think there are definitely pluses and minuses to this. But in terms of approaching it from a styling angle, there's definitely things that we can put our clients in that they wouldn't necessarily want to [wear to] sit in a car, walk a carpet, walk through the venue, sit at the venue, wait for their award, do the press afterwards. So I think we can kind of be a little bit more imaginative this year."

Earlier this month, Cuoco teased some red carpet-worthy glamour when she wore a chiffon Oscar de la Renta gown in a hilarious Instagram video posted by Goreski. "@kaleycuoco had one small request for us today while we were on set with her...." the celebrity stylist captioned his post.

"I don't want anything to change because of all these labels I have. SAG nominee, [Golden] Globe nominee, Critics [Choice]," The Big Bang Theory alum joked in the clip. "I don't want you to feel uncomfortable or that anything has changed. I am the same person that I always have been. So, if you could just update my name in your phones as 'Golden Globe nominee Kaley Cuoco that would probably be best. I'm just asking family and friends and work associates."

The actress was clearly kidding, but her list of nominations this award season is no joke.

Along with Cuoco's Golden Globes nom for best actress in a television series, musical or comedy, she also picked up two Critics' Choice Awards nominations for The Flight Attendant: best comedy series as an executive producer and best actress in a comedy series.

After the Golden Globes nominations were announced, she posted a clip of the emotional moment she heard the news on Instagram.

"Thank you @goldenglobes #hfpa I will never ever forget this moment and I can't stop crying...so proud of my entire team," she wrote.

In the touching video, Cuoco is seen covering her face as she breaks down in tears. "Oh my God!" she repeats several times in disbelief.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Cuoco said, "OMG! My heart is still pounding and the tears won't stop flowing! Thank you HFPA for these incredible nominations. This is truly the highlight of my entire career and I couldn't be more excited and proud to share this recognition with the most incredible cast and crew. This feels like a dream!"

The show follows flight attendant Cassie (Cuoco), who gets into trouble after engaging in a personal relationship with a passenger. In the first episode, she wakes up in a hotel room to find that her date is dead in bed next to her, and things only get more complicated from there.

The show also marked Cuoco's first TV role after her decades-long run on The Big Bang Theory came to an end in 2019.