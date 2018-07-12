Nearly two weeks after marrying husband Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco is still on a wedding high.

The actress, 32, tells PEOPLE she remains in awe of the many special details she was able to execute, including her custom Reem Acra wedding gown for the ceremony and lace Tadashi Shoji jumpsuit for the reception.

“I am wearing it now, is that weird?” jokes Cuoco, who has teamed up with Sock Problems to benefit Paw Works, an animal rescue organization which her wedding guests donated to in lieu of gifts.

“I wish I could wear them every single weekend,” the Big Bang Theory star quips.

Though both the dress and jumpsuit made Cuoco look ethereal, only one of the looks survived the night in pristine condition.

Kaley Cuoco

“I changed into my jumpsuit for the late-night dance party. The jumpsuit, in fact, I think there is ketchup on it from the burger I ate at midnight,” she shares.

“The dress still looks flawless,” Cuoco adds. “I had no intention of wearing a veil but I still wanted something special and unique that would stand out. When Reem came up with the cape I was blown away.”

Along with loving her custom wedding ensembles, the style star loves her custom wedding band.

“Karl did the choosing of all the rings and he wanted us to have simple classy gold bands,” she explains. “At first, I was unsure but now I absolutely adore them.

Despite undergoing shoulder surgery five days after her wedding, Cuoco reveals she and Cook will be going on an official vacation together as newlyweds.

“We are planning a winter honeymoon,” she says. “We can’t wait.”