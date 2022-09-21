Kaley Cuoco Teases Pete Davidson for Wearing Hoodie to 'Meet Cute' Premiere: 'That's So Bad'

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson had two very different fashion looks as they headed to their movie premiere.

Ahead of their new film together — Meet Cute, which debuts on Peacock Wednesday — the pair stepped out on Tuesday night in New York City.

Cuoco, 36, looked radiant in a metallic blazer dress and black strappy heels, which she accessorized with a gold sequin clutch.

Davidson, meanwhile, went with a much more casual look for the 28-year-old's first public appearance since his split from Kim Kardashian last month.

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco. Rob Kim/Peacock via Getty

Davidson wore a white hoodie, green pants, and sneakers, completing the outfit with sunglasses.

"I'm glad Pete dressed up for the occasion. That is so bad," Cuoco jokingly told Entertainment Tonight. She then looked over at her costar and repeated the comment to him.

"I'm really glad you dressed up tonight," The Flight Attendant star said, as he looked over his outfit with a smile before continuing to pose for photographers.

In Meet Cute, Cuoco plays Sheila, who uses a time-traveling machine to relive her love-at-first-sight dates with Gary, played by Davidson. Sheila, though, wants their nights to be even more perfect in her eyes, traveling again and again to Gary's past to try to change him into her ideal man.

The Big Bang Theory alum marked the end of Meet Cute's production back in August 2021 on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself with her arm around Davidson while in New York City.

"That's a wrap on 'Meet Cute'!! 💫 What an experience! Loved every single human involved with this special little gem of a of film. 💫," Cuoco wrote at the time. "Would do it over and over and over again 😉 (get it? It's a time travel joke lol) see the movie and you will understand ⏰ 🧳 ✈️."

Director Alex Lehmann (Paddleton) said in a press release, "If I had a time machine right now I'd be torn. Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film?"

Added Lehmann, "Lucky for me it's a decision I don't get to make. I'm excited for audiences to get swept away on this wild romantic ride exclusively on Peacock."

Meet Cute will be available to stream Sept. 21 on Peacock.