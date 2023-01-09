Kaley Cuoco Shares Glimpse of Tiny Tattoo Dedicated to Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey at Their Baby Shower

Kaley Cuoco made her love for Tom Pelphrey permanent.

The couple just celebrated the upcoming arrival of their first child with a horse-themed baby shower surrounded by friends and family.

The actress posted a photo collection to Instagram showing off the joyous celebration. The post featured a photo of the couple kissing on stage with balloons spelling out "Baby Pelphrey" behind them, a picture of the equestrian-shaped fireworks they had at the event, multiple photos of the pink decor in honor of their baby girl, and photos of them hugging and laughing.

In one detailed shot, the pair is seen holding hands showing a glimpse at Cuoco's "Tom" tattoo on her finger.

Cuoco, 37, captioned the photo set with, "Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment…thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives🥹💓."

The couple announced their pregnancy in October with separate Instagram posts. Cuoco posted another set of photos showing the couple posed with a slice of cake, kissing with "papa bear" and "mama bear" mugs in their hands, holding pregnancy tests while smiling, and a couple of baby onesies they got for their future Pelphrey.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Cuoco captioned her pregnancy announcement, "💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!"

The pair met at the Ozark premiere in April, which she and Pelphrey, 40, described as a "love at first sight" moment.

Cuoco explained, "My manager actually took me as her guest to the Ozark premiere, and I met him there," she continued, "It was like the angels started singing. I was like, 'Hallelujah!' It was very magical … it was perfect."

After meeting in April, the two confirmed their relationship in May. They made their first public appearance at an event together later in the month when they watched Flight Attendant executive producer Greg Berlanti receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.