Kaley Cuoco Shares Glimpse of Tiny Tattoo Dedicated to Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey at Their Baby Shower

The Flight Attendant star revealed a sweet tribute to her boyfriend in an Instagram carousel from the couple's baby shower

By Staff Author
Published on January 9, 2023 06:05 PM
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses with Tom Pelphrey and Gets a Gift for Her 'Future Footballer' from His Family
Photo: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco made her love for Tom Pelphrey permanent.

The couple just celebrated the upcoming arrival of their first child with a horse-themed baby shower surrounded by friends and family.

The actress posted a photo collection to Instagram showing off the joyous celebration. The post featured a photo of the couple kissing on stage with balloons spelling out "Baby Pelphrey" behind them, a picture of the equestrian-shaped fireworks they had at the event, multiple photos of the pink decor in honor of their baby girl, and photos of them hugging and laughing.

In one detailed shot, the pair is seen holding hands showing a glimpse at Cuoco's "Tom" tattoo on her finger.

Cuoco, 37, captioned the photo set with, "Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment…thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives🥹💓."

The couple announced their pregnancy in October with separate Instagram posts. Cuoco posted another set of photos showing the couple posed with a slice of cake, kissing with "papa bear" and "mama bear" mugs in their hands, holding pregnancy tests while smiling, and a couple of baby onesies they got for their future Pelphrey.

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Baby Bump in Vacation Polaroids
Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Cuoco captioned her pregnancy announcement, "💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!"

The pair met at the Ozark premiere in April, which she and Pelphrey, 40, described as a "love at first sight" moment.

Cuoco explained, "My manager actually took me as her guest to the Ozark premiere, and I met him there," she continued, "It was like the angels started singing. I was like, 'Hallelujah!' It was very magical … it was perfect."

After meeting in April, the two confirmed their relationship in May. They made their first public appearance at an event together later in the month when they watched Flight Attendant executive producer Greg Berlanti receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Related Articles
rihanna
Rihanna Launches Savage X Fenty Game Day Collection Just in Time for Super Bowl Halftime Show
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: Gigi Hadid is seen coming out of the Royal Monceau Hotel on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/CjqH76ELvMH/. Jennifer Lopez/Instagram; NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 04: Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." the follow-up series to "Sex and the City" in Chelsea on August 4, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Justin Bieber Wear These Luxe Sweatpants on Repeat
Sharelle Rosado and Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson Engagement. Photo Credit – Erick Robinson
Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson Surprised Sharelle Rosado with a Whopping 7.5 Carat Engagement Ring: Photos
Luke Evans hits the beach with his hunky boyfriend Fran Tomas in Miami!
Luke Evans and Boyfriend Fran Tomas Hit the Miami Shore in Speedos After Red Carpet Debut as Couple
Janelle Monáe
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week
Baby girl Pelphrey, some day you will look back on this and know you were so loved right from the beginning. Last night was simply epic.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Enjoy 'Magical' Baby Shower with Family and Friends: Photos
victoria beckham, nicola peltz beckham
Victoria Beckham Wishes Her Daughter-in-Law Nicola a Happy Birthday: 'Hope You Have a Lovely Day'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnKMtKRuCeq/. Gisele Bundchen/Instagram
Gisele Bündchen Shares Tranquil Wishes for 2023 Following Divorce from Tom Brady
CBS Mornings Gayle King celebrates her 11th year anniversary at CBS News.
Gayle King Marks 11 Years at 'CBS Mornings' in Yellow Dress She Wore on First Day: 'To Another 11!'
Tracee ellis ross pattern hair dryer
Tracee Ellis Ross Launches First Heat Tool for Pattern Brand: 'Dream Come True'
Blake Lively
Pregnant Blake Lively Shares Hilarious Solution to Maternity Wardrobe Malfunction
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Shawn Mendes shows off his new 2023 haircut while out for breakfast with friends at Verve Coffee. Pictured: Shawn Mendes BACKGRID USA 7 JANUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 02: Shawn Mendes attends "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on October 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)
There's No Hair Holding Him Back! Shawn Mendes Debuts New Buzz Cut
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Louis Eisner and Ashley Olsen attend the YES 20th Anniversary Gala on September 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for YES 20th Anniversary Gala)
Ashley Olsen's Wedding to Louis Eisner Was 'a Perfect Celebration,' Source Says
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Gwyneth Paltrow attends Veuve Clicquot Celebrates 250th Anniversary with Solaire Exhibition on October 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Hailey Bieber is seen on January 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Gwyneth Paltrow Reacts to Hailey Bieber's 'Nepo Baby' T-Shirt: 'I Might Need a Few of These'
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Hailey Bieber is seen on January 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Hailey Bieber Weighs in on 'Nepo Baby' Discourse with Fashion Statement
Halle Berry/Instagram
See Halle Berry Amp Up Her Rainy Day Outfit with Leather — and a Designer Handbag! 