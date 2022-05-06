Celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg tells PEOPLE how she created the actress' glowing makeup – and shares their glam rituals!

Kaley Cuoco's Makeup Artist Shares How She Achieved the Star's Latest Dreamy (and Perfect for Summer!) Look

Kaley Cuoco's latest beauty look is proof dreams do come true.

On Thursday night, the The Flight Attendant star attended the John Ritter Foundation From the Heart LA Gala wearing a lace, off-the-shoulder Zuhair Murad gown featuring puffed sleeves and corset bodice. She completed the look with gorgeous makeup that we're adding to our summer beauty inspiration boards.

Celebrity makeup artist (and long-time friend of Cuoco's) Jamie Greenberg shared a behind-the-scenes peek of the their process on Instagram and also spoke to PEOPLE about how she achieved the monochromatic look.

"The dress really inspired [it]. We wanted to lean into the romance of it all. So we went pink and flirty. Summer loving!" Greenberg said of the makeup, which she described as "ethereal," and "flushed with love."

As for Greenberg's skin care essential, she says she couldn't have created the look without Clarins Total Eye Lift which she used both to prep the under eye area and as a finishing touch to the makeup (the actress dabbed it on the high points of her cheekbones for a gorgeous glow).

To achieve the pastel hued eye makeup, she used the Flowfushi Uzu Eye Opening Liner in Pink on half of the lid and finished the look with the M.A.C Cosmetics Chromaline in Rich Purple to create a colorful cat eye.

Greenberg also utilized products from her JamieMakeup line, first using The Blighliter in The Pink One on Cuoco's eyes, cheeks and lips and then on the lips Greenberg layered her recently launched balm The Bloss in The Pink One (a rosey hue inspired by Cuoco!).

While getting ready, the Big Bang Theory alum revealed another of her her red carpet must-haves: Lumify eye drops. "I love this stuff so much, I do not go to an event without it," Cuoco, 36, said in Greenberg's Instagram story.

While the glam sesh is first and foremost where the makeup magic happens, Greenberg shared the getting ready rituals she and Cuoco have as well. "They are oat milk lattes, great playlists, a lot of laughing and pranks! It never changes and it never gets old," Greenberg said of the lighthearted atmosphere.

