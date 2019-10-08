Kaley Cuoco and Stylist Brad Goreski Team Up with PETA for Vegan Fall Fashion Hauls

Fall fashion, but make it vegan.

Kaley Cuoco and Brad Goreski teamed up with PETA to style men’s and women’s seasonal trends in cruelty-free materials for three short videos, premiering exclusively on PEOPLE. The actress and her longtime friend and stylist — both proud pet owners — sat down for a Q&A session and filmed two try-on hauls for the collaboration.

In the first clip, Goreski (who also works with Demi Moore, Lea Michele and Sarah Hyland) dresses Cuoco, 33, in a variety of vegan leather pieces, including a metallic jacket, a black jumpsuit, a button-down wrap dress and metallic pumps.

“If you’re somebody that kind of gravitates more towards darker colors in the Fall and Winter season, a great way to pop up your wardrobe is to add some cool accessories like a metallic shoe or maybe a pop of color in your handbag,” Goreski, 42, explains.

As the celebrity stylists points out, all of the neutral-toned looks can be dressed up or dressed down for an easy day-to-night transition.

Aside from vegan leather, which can be made from materials like mushrooms, pineapple, apples and recycled plastic, according to PETA, the E! News fashion correspondent also showed off cruelty-free pops of color and a few animal-friendly prints.

“Any animal print, actually, is so on-trend,” he says of the look. “I think in the winter months, we tend to gravitate towards things that are very safe. This is a great way to express what your personal style is and stand-out in the snow.”

On the menswear side, Goreski highlighted cruelty-free outfit-makers: a classic motorcycle jacket, snakeskin loafers and a black carry-on bag — also great for the gym, he notes.

Many of the pieces Goreski pulled for both men and women are by Canadian cruelty-free accessories line, Matt & Nat.

The brand’s website says: “It’s important for us not to use leather. Simply put, we don’t like hurting animals and we care about the welfare of the planet…We strive to design timeless and durable styles.”

During the Q&A portion, The Big Bang Theory star explains that there is “no need” for fur with so many high-quality alternatives.

“I do not wear fur,” Goreski says. “I do not style with fur. And I’m really, really happy that the fashion world is starting to phase fur out of their collections at some of the biggest fashion houses in the world.”

According to a PETA press release, choosing vegan leather “spares cows the cruelty of castration, branding, and tail-docking as well as their throats being slit in slaughterhouses.”