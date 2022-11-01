Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals She Wants 3 Wedding Dresses for Nuptials with Jason Tartick

The Bachelorette alum spoke to PEOPLE about her newest Amazon Handmade collection — all about wedding day prep — and gave an update on her own big day

By Hedy Phillips
and Emily Strohm
Published on November 1, 2022 05:43 PM
Kaitlyn Bristowe attends the first annual David's Bridal NashBlast at The Viralish House on August 19, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty

Kaitlyn Bristowe wants to go big for her wedding to Jason Tartick.

The Bachelor alum hasn't quite yet selected what dress she'll be wearing down the aisle, but she does know that it won't be the only dress she wears for her big day.

"I have tried a couple on, actually, but I want to do three different dresses," Bristowe, 37, tells PEOPLE. "I laugh at myself when I hear myself say that because I was never going to be that person. I was like, 'No, you do one dress.' And now I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, could I have four or five?'"

Bristowe shares that ideally she'd like one dress to walk down the aisle to Tartick, 34, another for the reception and a third to be a party dress. She's drawing it all up on her wedding mood board as her big day approaches at the end of this year.

With wedding on the brain, it made sense for Bristowe's third collection with Amazon Handmade to be all about wedding day prep, following her previous wedding-related collections with the shopping site.

"This collection features a variety of items," Bristowe tells PEOPLE. "There's apparel, accessories, jewelry, decorations, keepsakes and more, but stuff that will help any wedding day come together beautifully, because it's your special day. I like when people make unique little touches to their wedding day, and this is really special for that."

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe pose at the 25th Anniversary of "Chicago" on Broadway at The Ambassador Theater on November 16, 2021 in New York City.
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Bristowe launched her first Amazon Handmade Storefront in June, featuring items made by people all over the world. Her second collection arrived in August, with the third one arriving just in time for fall.

The couple, who met through Bachelor Nation and got engaged last year, has dropped a few hints about the wedding planning process, including Tartick's attention to detail.

"Jason is Mr. Spreadsheet," she told PEOPLE in June. "This is just so us in our relationship: He's very numbers and logistics and spreadsheets and I'm like, Can we have a champagne fountain? Dancers swinging from the rafters?"

She also told PEOPLE that she plans to include plenty of pieces from her Amazon Handmade collections for her Nashville wedding — that is why she picked them out, after all.

Now that she's in full swing with wedding planning, she told PEOPLE in June that the number one thing she and Tartick ask their married friends for advice on is how to "stay present" at the event. The best tip they've gotten was actually from the season 17 Bachelor couple Catherine and Sean Lowe, who advised: Don't let go of each other's hands.

"I think we've got to make a point to stick together through that whole night," she said. "Because, right, everyone's there to celebrate us and our love, so we have to remember to be in the moment by staying together."

