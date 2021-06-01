Kaitlyn Bristowe Wants a Super-Glam, Great Gatsby-Like Wedding: 'So Opposite of What I Thought'

Kaitlyn Bristowe already has plenty of plans for her wedding to fiancé Jason Tartick.

The former Bachelorette, 35, opened up about the whirlwind bliss she's experienced after getting engaged to Tartick, 32, during her appearance on a new episode of Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

"It's been like a nonstop celebratory time. We have four meetings tomorrow with four different wedding planners to decide who we want to pick. We want a short engagement," Bristowe told host Becca Kufrin and guest co-host Catherine Lowe.

Kaitlyn Bristowe

Even though Bristowe and Tartick don't know where they want to have their wedding or exactly when they want it to be (they're hoping for summer 2022), she does have a few ideas in mind for the ceremony.

"I just know basically as soon as we can get the ball rolling, I want it to be like a Great Gatsby-like black-tie event, very glam, which is so opposite of what I thought I'd want," she explained. "Four years ago I would have been like, I want bohemian. I want farm-style. I just keep changing my mind."

The couple does have some disagreements when it comes to the size of the soirée. "Jason wants it to be big. I want it to be more intimate. So we're going to have to learn our compromising skills," Bristowe said.

Bristowe and Tartick got engaged in May while recording an episode of the Bachelorette star's Off the Vine podcast and shared a series of photos afterward of the happy moment. Bristowe was told she would be interviewing a special guest, only to be surprised by a proposal.

Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram Credit: Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram

"It was everything I could have asked for," she told Entertainment Tonight. "The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We've never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out."