Kaitlyn Bristowe Flashes Her Enormous New Engagement Ring, While Joking About Her Proposal-Ready Mani

Kaitlyn Bristowe can't get enough of her jaw-dropping new engagement ring from fiancé Jason Tartick, who proposed to the Bachelorette star while recording an episode of Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast on Monday.

Bristowe, 35, posted several photos and videos on Instagram showing off the massive oval-shaped diamond that sits atop a thin diamond band.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Can you believe I have these funky fresh nails?" the Dancing with the Stars Season 29 winner asks Tartick in one Instagram Story, as she flashes her colorful, geometric nail art on the way to the airport for a couple's retreat in Mexico.

Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram Credit: Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram

Tartick, 32, said he thought Bristowe knew about the proposal because she made a nail appointment for herself the day before it happened, which they both agreed is out of the ordinary for the reality star.

The couple even joked that "it would be the most Kaitlyn Bristowe thing ever" to accessorize her brand new engagement ring with "little, stumpy, chewed-off nails."

Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram Credit: Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram

"I am obsessed with these nails with this ring," Bristowe wrote over one of her Instagram Stories.

The couple got engaged on Monday while recording an episode of Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast and shared a series of photos on Tuesday of the happy moment. The former Bachelorette was told she would be interviewing a special guest, only to be surprised by a proposal.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Engagement Photos Credit: Steph Sorenson Photography

"It was everything I could have asked for," she told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. "The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We've never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out."

Bristowe, who was the star of The Bachelorette's 11th season in 2015, went public with her relationship with Tartick in January 2019, two months after she announced her split from fiancé Shawn Booth. Tartick, a fellow franchise alum, made it to the final three on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in 2018.

The couple, who met on Bristowe's podcast, announced in May 2019 that they were taking their relationship to the next step by moving in together in Nashville with their rescue pup.

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s engagement photos Credit: Steph Sorenson Photography

"We're at the next step in our relationship where we want to grow even more and we can't do that long distance," Bristowe said on Off the Vine at the time. "Cheers to new roommates! I can't wait to see what things you do that drive me nuts."

Tartick had been living in Seattle, but said a move closer to the east coast worked well for him, as it put him closer to his family.