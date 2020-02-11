Kaitlyn Bristowe Shares Hilarious Pics of Her Online Shopping Fail: 'The Ultimate Instagram Fake Out'

Kaitlyn Bristowe has fallen victim to the “ultimate Instagram fake out” after purchasing a dress she spotted on her feed that was totally different than what she expected — and she’s spilling all the details.

While scrolling through her Instagram feed, then former Bachelorette received a sponsored fashion ad for an embellished tulle mini dress from online fashion retailer, Keep Fay. “You guys I fell for a sponsored in feed post,” Bristowe, 34, said on her Instagram Story. After sharing a photo of the exact ad she saw that convinced her to buy the piece, the star then put on the dress that was sent to her.

“This grandma dress is what came in the mail. It literally is like a grandma material — no offense to all my grandmas out there — it doesn’t fit nice at all,” she said. “This is a size 0 and it’s not even hugging me. It’s like the cheapest material. It’s already fraying at the bottoms. Like no! I fell for it!”

Image zoom Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram

After wearing the dress for only a few minutes, Bristowe said, pieces of the dress were coming undone. “Pulled that off the dress,” she said. “Okay, so that just came off the bottom of the skirt.”

Image zoom Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram

Image zoom Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram

Then she posted a side-by-side photo of the model and herself to show the difference between the two dresses. In the Instagram ad, the dress features intricate floral appliqué beading, but according to Bristowe, the one she received has no embroidery at all.

“Such intricate beading vs zero f—in beads,” she wrote.

Image zoom Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram

Bristowe also noted that in the ad, the dress had pearl beading along the waistline and on the tulle skirt. However, the quality of the garment she received was completely different, with no pearl belt or beading whatsoever.

“Beautiful pearl waistline vs 5 YEAR OLD STITCHING. Don’t even get me started on the skirt,” the star said.

Many of Bristowe’s friends and fellow Bachelor and Bachelorette stars commented on her post about the experience with some even admitting that the same thing has happened to them. “Yes. Has happened to me but yours is EXPONENTIALLY worse 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼,” Catherine Giudici said. Amanda Stanton wrote: “😭😭😭 crying @ ur stories.”

Emily Ferguson said, “Ok but your stories are so funny 😂 like what the actual f–k?!?! 😂 how can companies ACTUALLY do that?!”

Keep Fay has not answered PEOPLE’s request for comment.