Kaitlyn Bristowe Claps Back at Criticism of Her Appearance: 'So Sick of Women Commenting on My Face'

Kaitlyn Bristowe is setting the record straight.



The Bachelorette alum clapped back on Thursday after receiving a comment on social media about how there was something "different" about the way she looked since she first appeared on the franchise in 2015.

"6 years since I was on the show, Brow lift, brow micro blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler In my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour," Bristowe, 35, wrote in her reply. "Oh and I put on some weight."

"So sick of women commenting on my face. Jesus," she added in response to another critical social media post about her.

Bristowe went on to respond to another fan who noted some other major life events that have occurred over the past several years. "Don't forget that you met the love of your life, opened multiple companies, and won DWTS. That joy leaves a mark," the social media user wrote.

"Amen," replied Bristowe.

Last month, Bristowe shared the happy news that she and Jason Tartick are engaged.

Tartick, 32, popped the question during her appearance on an episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. At the time, Bristowe was told she would be interviewing a special guest, only to be surprised by a proposal.