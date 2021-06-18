Kaitlyn Bristowe Claps Back at Criticism of Her Appearance: 'So Sick of Women Commenting on My Face'
Kaitlyn Bristowe spoke out after receiving a comment on social media about how she looked "different"
Kaitlyn Bristowe is setting the record straight.
The Bachelorette alum clapped back on Thursday after receiving a comment on social media about how there was something "different" about the way she looked since she first appeared on the franchise in 2015.
"6 years since I was on the show, Brow lift, brow micro blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler In my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour," Bristowe, 35, wrote in her reply. "Oh and I put on some weight."
"So sick of women commenting on my face. Jesus," she added in response to another critical social media post about her.
Bristowe went on to respond to another fan who noted some other major life events that have occurred over the past several years. "Don't forget that you met the love of your life, opened multiple companies, and won DWTS. That joy leaves a mark," the social media user wrote.
"Amen," replied Bristowe.
RELATED: Kaitlyn Bristowe Wants a Super-Glam, Great Gatsby-Like Wedding: 'So Opposite of What I Thought'
Last month, Bristowe shared the happy news that she and Jason Tartick are engaged.
Tartick, 32, popped the question during her appearance on an episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. At the time, Bristowe was told she would be interviewing a special guest, only to be surprised by a proposal.
Opening up about their wedding plans, Bristowe recently shared that while they don't know where they want to have their wedding or exactly when they want it to be, she does already have a few ideas in mind.
"I just know basically as soon as we can get the ball rolling, I want it to be like a Great Gatsby-like black-tie event, very glam, which is so opposite of what I thought I'd want," she told pal Becca Kufrin on a recent episode of Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.
"Jason wants it to be big. I want it to be more intimate. So we're going to have to learn our compromising skills," she added.