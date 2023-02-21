Kaia Gerber Wishes 'Hero' Mom Cindy Crawford a Happy Birthday with Sweet Throwback Video Tribute

“Happy birthday to my hero, the woman who brought me into this world and who’s arms i’ve been falling into ever since,” Gerber wrote alongside the video on Instagram

Published on February 21, 2023 01:10 PM
Kaia Gerber & Cindy Crawford
Kaia Gerber & Cindy Crawford. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Kaia Gerber is celebrating her mom Cindy Crawford on her 57th birthday.

On Monday, Kaia, 21, posted a sweet throwback video featuring several short clips from her mom's pregnancy with her and when Kaia was a little girl. Family of the Year's song "Hero" played in the background.

In one clip, Cindy is laying on her back in bed with headphones on her pregnant belly with husband Rande Gerber next to her. In other videos, Crawford is reading Guide to Baby Products and rubbing her stomach. Later, Kaia appears in the video as a little baby and later, learning to walk.

"happy birthday to my hero, the woman who brought me into this world and who's arms i've been falling into ever since ♥️," Kaia wrote alongside the video. "i love you mama @cindycrawford."

She also gave a shout out to her dad for helping with the montage. "(and thank you @randegerber for making this sweet sweet video that captures her heart so perfectly)"

Cindy also posted on Instagram on her birthday. The supermodel-turned-entrepreneur shared a photo of her family of four — Rande, Kaia, and son Presley Gerber, 23 — standing in front of her birthday cake with tall, lit candles.

"When all you want for your birthday is this… ❤️," she captioned her post.

Many of the supermodel's famous friends wished her a happy birthday in the comments.

"Happy Birthday Cindy! You are one of the coolest ever." wrote Rita Wilson. "Happiest of Birthdays Pisces sister 💜💜💜💜." And Just Like That star Kristin Davis posted.

Josh Brolin shared his best wishes: "Happy Birthday sweet lady!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." Ted Lasso breakout star Hannah Waddingham also wished her well: "Perfection. ❤️ Happy Birthday Cindy. Xxx"

Cindy recently revealed why she's jealous of her daughter Kaia — she envies her hair!

The iconic supermodel shared in a recent interview with InStyle that she wasn't totally prepared for how aging would affect her hair. Crawford then also admitted that seeing her 21-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber's gorgeous locks only makes her jealous!

RELATED VIDEO: Like Mother, Like Daughter! These Celebrity Kids Are Spitting Images of Their Famous Moms

"I look at my daughter and notice that her hair is shiny and healthy looking — she has my old hair, and I want it back!" she told the magazine.

"Everyone tells you your skin will age, but no one tells you your hair will age too," Crawford, 56, continued. "I think we all expect to get gray hair, but I wasn't aware that the texture was going to change, it was going to become more brittle, it was going to shed more, and basically just be lackluster."

