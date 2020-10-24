Kaia Gerber Gets Her Wisdom Teeth Removed, Jokes She Doesn't Need Them to 'Vote Wisely'

Kaia Gerber posted candid photos of her face after her wisdom teeth surgery to encourage fans to vote

Kaia Gerber is hoping to get out the vote one wisdom tooth at a time.

On Friday, the supermodel posted a series of candid photos after getting her wisdom teeth removed and included a cheeky caption urging her fans to go vote in the 2020 presidential election.

In the first photo, the 19-year-old star is seen sitting in a wheelchair with a mask on and giving a thumbs up while her doctor holds up her two extracted wisdom teeth. For the second photo, Gerber took a screenshot while waiting for someone to answer a FaceTime call.

The daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber kept a neutral expression in the selfie as she iced her swollen cheeks with an ice pack held onto her face by a head wrap.

"We don’t need wisdom teeth to vote wisely," Gerber captioned the post.

Many of Gerber's followers replied to the post with praise for her clever caption.

"😂😂 Yes!! 👏🏽," commented Queer Eye's Tan France.

"Funny!" added her mother Cindy.

Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, wrote, "This is too good 😂🗳♥️."

"Voting for you for president of teeth," teased singer Samantha Urbani, while Conan Gray called Gerber the "queen of wisdom."

Ahead of her surgery, Gerber was spotted out for a date night with Jacob Elordi earlier this month. The pair enjoyed an evening outing with friends, dining at Nobu in Malibu, California, on Oct. 3.

A source told PEOPLE that Gerber "looked very happy" during the "fun" night out.

"Kaia and Jacob had a fun dinner with friends on Saturday night," said the source. "Kaia was lovely as always. She also looked very happy. It was obvious that things are great with Jacob. They were very affectionate and cute."

The source added, "Jacob is a gentleman and kept making sure Kaia was enjoying herself."