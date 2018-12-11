Fashionable Family Affair! Kaia Gerber Is Surrounded by Love as She Wins Model of the Year

The Gerbers are certainly a genetically blessed group!

Proud parents Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and big brother Presley Gerber were all in attendance Monday night to watch Kaia Gerber take home Model of the Year Award at the 2018 British Fashion Awards at The Royal Opera Hall in London.

For the evening, Kaia, 17, opted for an asymmetrical metallic top that featured cutouts and dangling embellishments, paired with black wide-leg pants. Meanwhile, Cindy, 52, wore an off-the-shoulder, velvet gown, which featured a thigh-high slit.

Rande, 56, and Presley, 19, also looked dapper, with both men wearing black suits.

Kaia, who made her runway debut during New York Fashion Week 2017 in Raf Simon’s Calvin Klein show, was up against Bella Hadid, Adwoah Aboah, Winnie Harlow and Adut Akech for the coveted accolade.

Kaia was also nominated for the award at the 2017 British Fashion Awards.

Of course, this isn’t the only victory Kaia has scored. In 2016, Kaia received Breakthrough Model of the Year award at The Daily Front Row’s 4th Annual Fashion Media Awards during New York Fashion Week.

In addition, the young star has accomplished a number of career milestones.

After landing her first ever Vogue Paris cover with her mom, also in 2016, Kaia became the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty.

“I’m so excited and honored that my first beauty campaign is with Marc Jacobs, an icon in the fashion industry,” Gerber told Allure at the time. “I’m obsessed with his beauty products, and like everything else he does, Marc Jacobs Beauty makes you feel feminine and playful.”