Are things getting serious between Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson?

Two days after Pete Davidson, 25, and Gerber, 18, were seen driving and dining together in Malibu, the supermodel was spotted wearing a special accessory around her neck that may be a sweet nod to her rumored beau.

While attending the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Wednesday, alongside her mother, Cindy Crawford, Gerber stepped onto the red carpet wearing a rose gold necklace featuring a small “P” pendant.

The gold chain is from Missoma London, a go-to brand of Gerber’s, but the model added the “P” pendant to the chain herself, the brand confirms to PEOPLE. Gerber is often seen wearing Missoma’s gold layering necklaces, but this “P” initial appears to be a new addition from another jeweler.

Gerber has not confirmed whether the necklace is a tribute to Davidson or someone else, like her brother Presley Gerber, 20, (who tattooed his sister’s name on his tricep last year). But her recent dates with the SNL actor point towards the former.

Most recently, the pair was seen locking eyes while riding together in Davidson’s Mercedes G Wagon after they dined at Nobu in Malibu, according to pictures captured by the Daily Mail.

One week prior, they both attend a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, but sat separately. Gerber accompanied her father, Rande Gerber, wearing a gray structured blazer, black turtleneck and layered gold necklaces, while Davidson sat courtside with friends in a bright orange jacket.

Even though it is unclear if the two interacted at the game, the sports outing came less than a week after Davidson and Gerber were captured by a fan sitting in a cozy corner booth at the popular N.Y.C. brunch spot, Sadelle’s.

Just a few hours earlier, paparazzi captured Davidson walking through a Soho neighborhood by himself. A source told Page Six that he was leaving Gerber’s apartment at the time but claimed that they were “just friends.”

Davidson recently split from actress Margaret Qualley, which came nearly a year after his whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande ended.

The comedian also dated actress Kate Beckinsale earlier this year, but split in April.