"They are always very loving and cute together," a source tells PEOPLE of Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi

Kaia Gerber Seems 'Very Happy' with Jacob Elordi and He Is 'Very Sweet' to Her, Source Says

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi have been enjoying their time together in Malibu, California.

A source exclusively tells PEOPLE that the Australian actor, 23, has "embraced Kaia's Malibu life and seems to love it as much as she does."

The couple, who first became romantically linked in early September, have been staying together at the home of Gerber's parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

"They rarely leave Malibu and instead enjoy the beach, go hiking and meet up with friends for dinner," the source says.

"Jacob is very sweet to Kaia. They are always very loving and cute together," adds the source. "It's obvious that Cindy and Rande approve of Jacob too. They spend a lot of time together."

Gerber, 19, confirmed her relationship with Elordi on Nov. 1 after she posted a series of pictures of the two dressed in a couple's costume for Halloween.

Channeling Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla Presley for their fun holiday look, Elordi donned a blue suit with a white collar and a pair of aviator glasses for the occasion, which he made complete with his hair styled to look reminiscent of the late king of rock and roll.

Meanwhile, the model sported a skin-tight purple top and matching pants that she accessorized with retro winged black eyeliner and voluminous hair, as she posed beside her actor beau for the selection of photos.

Elordi and Gerber first sparked romance rumors in early September when they were spotted dining at Nobu Malibu. Later that month, the couple were then seen holding hands as they made their way to dinner in New York City.

Last month, the couple enjoyed an evening outing with friends, dining at the same restaurant in Malibu where they were first seen out together.

A source told PEOPLE that Gerber "looked very happy" during the "fun" night out.

"Kaia and Jacob had a fun dinner with friends on Saturday night," said the source. "Kaia was lovely as always. She also looked very happy. It was obvious that things are great with Jacob. They were very affectionate and cute."

The source added, "Jacob is a gentleman and kept making sure Kaia was enjoying herself."

One onlooker who saw the pair hand-in-hand while out in Manhattan in September told PEOPLE they appeared "comfortable" with each other.

"Their fingers were interlocked, and they seemed very comfortable together," said the onlooker. "At one point they weren't holding hands and Kaia grabbed his and they went on their merry way. They looked happy."

Since then, the couple continued to heat up their romance as they went on vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico, with Gerber's parents later that month. The two were spotted cuddling up to one another while lounging by a pool.