Kaia Gerber Spotted Out with Austin Butler After Jacob Elordi Split

A source confirmed to PEOPLE last month that Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi had called it quits after more than a year of dating

Kaia Gerber is spending time with someone new following her split from Jacob Elordi.

On Sunday, the supermodel and actor Austin Butler were spotted walking together after taking a yoga class in Los Angeles, as seen in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the shots, Gerber, 20, and Butler, 30, appeared to be in conversation as they sported activewear while also wearing face coverings amid the surge of COVID-19 cases. Gerber's look included a navy pullover, black leggings and UGG boots.

Butler, who called it quits with ex Vanessa Hudgens after 8 years together last year, opted for a blue t-shirt, black sweats and brown combat boots.

The outing comes after a source confirmed to PEOPLE last month that Gerber and Elordi had ended their relationship after more than a year of dating – and two months after they made their red-carpet debut at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' opening gala in Los Angeles. Gerber and Elordi were first linked in Sept. 2020 when they were spotted having dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California.

Though the couple kept a relatively low profile throughout their relationship, the pair would occasionally address their relationship.

kaia gerber and jacob elordi Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Gerber opened up about her romance with The Kissing Booth actor in her June/July 2021 cover story with Vogue.

"Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions," the model told the magazine. "Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone."

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in August, Elordi told guest host Julie Bowen that Gerber chopped off his mullet – a hairstyle she wasn't a fan of – one week into dating.

"My girlfriend, within a week of us dating, she cut it off. She took me to the bathroom, and she got scissors and she cut it off," he recalled. "She said, 'You're cute, but you're not that cute.'"

While their relationship has fizzled, Elordi has nothing but positive things to say about Gerber.

In his January/February cover story with Men's Health, the 24-year-old Euphoria actor opened up about living life in the public eye and how his then model girlfriend Gerber had helped him "deal with it."