Kaia Gerber Spends Time with Austin Butler Ahead of the Holidays

The supermodel and actor were spotted out together in Los Angeles earlier this week

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are enjoying each other's company.

After the pair were spotted out in Los Angeles on Sunday, a source tells PEOPLE that Gerber, 20, and Butler, 30, like spending time together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She seems really happy," the insider tells PEOPLE. "All of her friends think he's really cute."

On Sunday, the supermodel and actor were spotted walking together after taking a yoga class in Los Angeles, as seen in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

In the shots, Gerber and Butler appeared to be in conversation as they sported activewear while also wearing face coverings amid the surge of COVID-19 cases. Gerber's look included a navy pullover, black leggings and UGG boots.

The outing comes after a source confirmed to PEOPLE last month that Gerber and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi had ended their relationship after more than a year of dating – and two months after they made their red-carpet debut at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' opening gala in Los Angeles.

"Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions," the model said of her relationship with Elordi in the June/July 2021 cover story with Vogue. "Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone."

Gerber and Elordi were first linked in Sept. 2020 when they were spotted having dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California. Butler called it quits with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens after 8 years together last year.

Elordi has also appeared to move on, most recently linked to Olivia Jade Giannulli.

On Sunday, the same day Gerber and Butler were photographed out together, Giannulli, 22, and Elordi, 24, were photographed taking an afternoon stroll in the Los Angeles' Silver Lake neighborhood.

"Olivia and Jacob are casually dating," a source told PEOPLE, adding that the 22-year-old YouTube star is still in contact with her ex Jackson Guthy.