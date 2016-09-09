Kaia Gerber Snags Breakthrough Model Award at Fashion Week with Lookalike Mom Cindy Crawford by Her Side

Kaia Gerber is continuing to follow in supermodel mom Cindy Crawford’s footsteps. On Thursday night, she received the breakthrough model of the year award at The Daily Front Row’s 4th Annual Fashion Media Awards at New York Fashion Week.

The 15-year-old was all smiles at the event where she sported a black, sleeveless dress with a sheer, detailed bottom. She let her honey blonde tresses hang over her shoulders in waves.

Crawford, too, wore a little black dress, and the mother-daughter duo couldn’t have looked more alike. Gerber smiled as she sat next to her mother at the ceremony.

Image zoom Credit: D Dipasupil/Getty Images

The entire family was out to support the Kaia. Her father Rande and brother Presley were all smiles as they posed for photos with stunning Kaia and Cindy.

And the smiles didn’t fade even after the event, when the four took to Maybelline’s New York Fashion Week Kick-Off Party. Kaia slipped out of her LBD and into a chic, tan coat that stretched down to her thighs. She paired the coat with brown, suede boots and a matching choker necklace.

Image zoom Credit: D Dipasupil/Getty

It’s been a huge week for the teen model, who was recently named the new face of Marc Jacobs Beauty for 2017.

“I’m so excited and honored that my first beauty campaign is with Marc Jacobs, an icon in the fashion industry,” she told Allure. “I’m so obsessed with his beauty products, and like everything else he does, Marc Jacobs Beauty makes you feel feminine and playful.”

And the new gig turned out to be the perfect birthday gift — Gerber rang in her 15th year on Sept. 3.

To celebrate, Crawford took to Instagram to post a throwback photo of Gerber.