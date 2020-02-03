Kaia Gerber Shares 'PSA' Throwback Video of Mom Cindy Crawford Saying 'Models Are People Too'

Attention Instagram: Kaia Gerber has a public service announcement.

On Monday, the 18-year-old model posted a throwback video of her famous mom, Cindy Crawford, sharing an important message.

In the clip, a young Crawford says, “Models are people too and, you know, we think and feel just like everybody else.”

“PSA,” Gerber — whose recent social media posts have made headlines several times over the past few weeks — wrote alongside the Instagram video.

Fans and followers supported the star in the comment section, with one Instagram user writing, “YESS!!! ❤️ Sending love!”

“Yes! It can be frustrating how people think it’s their right to tell us how we aren’t good, thin, pretty, tall, etc enough as if we were dolls,” another person said. “We are individuals with feelings. We are perfect the way we are ❤️.”

The post comes just days after the supermodel shared a photo covering her face while holding an open copy of Spencer Johnson’s parenting book The One Minute Mother in one hand and a pint of dairy free ice cream in the other on her Instagram Story.

Dressed in black leggings, a gray sports bra and an unzipped white jacket, Gerber also stuck out her stomach in the photo.

“Read into this,” Gerber captioned the post.

Though she had fans speculating, a source told PEOPLE that the post “was just a tongue-in-cheek little joke.”

Gerber shared both Instagram posts amid reports that she split with boyfriend Pete Davidson. The stars were first linked in October but have not been seen together recently, and according to E! News, their relationship is “cooling off” because the Saturday Night Live star is “taking a break to work on his mental health.”

The 26-year-old comedian seemingly hinted that he’d be seeking treatment again during a “Weekend Update” segment on SNL in December. (He last went to rehab in 2016 for his struggles with mental health.)

“I’m going on ‘vacation’ but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces,” Davidson said. “And it costs $100,000 but I still have roommates.”

In the same sketch, he addressed his romance with Gerber for the first time. Speaking with fellow SNL star Colin Jost, Davidson referenced Jost’s engagement to actress Scarlett Johansson.

“It’s not fair Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone’s delighted, but when I do it the world wants to punch me in the throat,” Davidson joked, referring to the criticism he’s faced over his relationship with the young model. “What’d I do?”

One week after Davidson’s “Weekend Update” comments, Gerber’s father, entrepreneur Rande Gerber and Crawford were seen having a “tense” conversation while anxiously waiting outside their daughter’s N.Y.C. apartment building in a video obtained by Page Six. Davidson left the building before both parents re-entered.

Gerber and Davidson were first romantically linked in October after enjoying a meal together at the popular brunch spot Sadelle’s in N.Y.C. In a photo captured by a fan, the pair sat in a cozy corner booth while they sipped on beverages and appeared to enjoy each other’s company.