At just 15, Kaia Gerber is on the fast track to supermodel status. After all, her seriously impressive résumé already includes landing a Versace campaign at age 10 and being named the fresh face of both Marc Jacobs Beauty as well as Marc Jacobs’ popular Daisy fragrance. Speaking to PEOPLE at a recent event celebrating the scent’s 10th anniversary, the teen revealed she’s thankful for so much more than her mother Cindy Crawford and father Rande Gerber’s enviable genes. In fact, her supermodel mom is also her real-life role model–and she’s shared some pretty solid tips Gerber swears by.

“She told me not to touch my brows,” Kaia shared about the flawless set she was blessed with. “There was a time when I really wanted to do stuff to them, but she doesn’t touch hers and she still has really good brows, so I just learned from her not to touch them and I’m glad I didn’t.”

Gerber has also picked up good skin care habits from her iconic mom, who’s co-creator of product line Meaningful Beauty. “I could never sleep in makeup—that’s my big thing. I wash my face and moisturize it every night. I also use masks,” reveals the teen.

The model, who’s balancing high school with a bevy of photo shoots, adds that Crawford’s shared some words of wisdom that keep her and her and her 17-year-old brother, Presley—who also models—grounded in their careers.

“She teaches me things that could translate to any line of work, but it’s mainly just being on time; she’s always on time no matter what,” she says.

Adds Gerber, “She also taught me it’s important to be nice to everyone, to learn everyone’s names [on set] no matter if it’s the photographer or the assistant.”

She continues, “I’ve gone to set with her and seen her do it, and she leads by example.”

And from her five years in the modeling industry, Gerber has some invaluable advice of her own about life in the spotlight.

“[Being famous] has taught me that you can still be a normal person. When I come back home after shooting, I’m just a regular 15-year-old girl. I think just not letting it get to you.”

But that doesn’t mean the regular girl doesn’t have pinch-me moments, the most recent being named the face of Marc Jacobs Daisy.

“I never could have imagined this would happen, especially this early in my career,” says Gerber, who was only five years old when the scent burst on the scent. “I would see the Daisy Marc Jacobs ads and think, ‘Those women embody feminine and a carefree spirit,’ so thinking someone might view me that way or at least knowing Marc sees me that way is incredible.”