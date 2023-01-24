Kaia Gerber Says She 'Won't Deny' Her Privilege When Asked About Nepo Baby Buzz

Gerber, who is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, told Elle that she feels "fortunate" for her privilege

By Hedy Phillips
Published on January 24, 2023 02:47 PM
kaia gerber
Photo: Photographed by Cass Bird

Kaia Gerber has entered the nepo baby chat.

The rising model and daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford is the newest covergirl for Elle magazine and was, of course, questioned about her thoughts on nepotism.

"I won't deny the privilege that I have," Gerber, 21, told the magazine of growing up as the daughter of a supermodel. "Even if it's just the fact that I have a really great source of information and someone to give me great advice, that alone I feel very fortunate for."

Gerber joked, though, that her mom has told her that if she could "call and book a Chanel campaign," it would be for herself and not her child.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Photographed by Cass Bird
R: Caption . PHOTO: Photographed by Cass Bird

"But I also have met amazing people through my mom whom I now get to work with," she concluded.

On a related note, Gerber speculated that nepotism is totally different when it comes to acting, because "no artist is going to sacrifice their vision for someone's kid." She added that nepotism is "prevalent" in the world but has the potential to be "even more" than what it already is."

The nepotism debate has been loudly discussed among Hollywood's finest lately, especially following New York Magazine's feature story from the end of last year. In the story, the magazine touches on several nepotism babies — successful children of already-famous people who had a leg up in becoming successful — in Hollywood.

Kaia Gerber for Elle Magazine
Photographed by Cass Bird

This led to many of them speaking out on the topic — both in defense of being a nepotism baby and shooting down the accusation that they're only famous because of their families.

Leni Klum — daughter of Heidi Klum and Seal — told PEOPLE back in October that she knows she's a nepotism baby and doesn't hide from it. "It's just a fact. My parents are famous. I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had. I'm so grateful that I've been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom. But I am doing the work and putting in the time."

Goldie Hawn (L) and her daughter Kate Hudson arrive at the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Snatched" at the Village Theatre on May 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson in 2017. Kevin Winter/Getty

Other stars are quicker to brush off the topic, maintaining that hard work outweighs familial ties. "The nepotism thing, I mean ... I don't really care. I look at my kids and we're a storytelling family. It's definitely in our blood," Kate Hudson — whose parents are Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson — told The Independent in December. "People can call it whatever they want, but it's not going to change it."

"I don't care where you come from or what your relationship to the business is — if you work hard and you kill it, it doesn't matter," she added.

M3GAN star Allison Williams — whose parents are Brian Williams and Jane Stoddard Williams — had a slightly gentler approach to the topic of nepotism, telling Wired in December, "If you trust your own skill, I think it becomes very simple to acknowledge."

