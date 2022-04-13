Kaia Gerber Goes Matrix, Monochrome and Metal in New Beats by Dre Campaign

Kaia Gerber would make quite the video-game character!

Starring in a new campaign titled "Choose Your Player" for Beats by Dre, Gerber, 20, showed off her sporty, futuristic style in three different looks styled by Karl Templer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The model's Beats by Dre campaign is "celebrate and inspire self-expression through color and fashion," according to the label.

Kaia Gerber for Beats by Dre Credit: Craig McDean

With her brown hair in a sharp bob and her resemblance to mom Cindy Crawford as clear as ever, the style star highlights three new colors in the Beats Studio Buds –– "Sunset Pink," "Ocean Blue," and "Moon Gray" –– with dramatic eye makeup looks coordinating with the earbuds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Aside from changing up her eye makeup, in the photos shot by Craig McDean, the model's clothing looks were crafted to coordinate with the earbuds' color

For "Sunset Pink," Gerber donned pink eyeshadow and an all-leather look, featuring thigh-high heeled boots, a bra top and a leather jacket.

Kaia Gerber for Beats by Dre Credit: Craig McDean

When rocking "Ocean Blue," she wore a sporty, cropped white tank top and loose, matching low-rise pants.

Completing the trio with "Moon Gray," Gerber really turned up the glam, in a 1980s-inspired sparkling silver glomesh gown, statement bracelet, and knee-high metallic wedges.

Kaia Gerber for Beats by Dre Credit: Craig McDean

On top of the photos, the campaign also featured a video advertisement where Gerber got a chance to dance to the beat of her own drum, literally.

In the clip, Gerber wears a lowcut black jumpsuit and no-fuss makeup while dancing around a lavish ballroom to the song "Magic" by Vince Staples Featuring Mustard.

Swaying, twirling, and shimmying across the room, Gerber gets lost in the music as the ad urges viewers to "move how you want."

Moving from still photoshoots to video sets has been a theme for Gerber in the last year, after she was cast in the American Horror Story spinoff American Horror Stories back in March 2021.

Gerber starred as Ruby McDaniel, a ghost with an edgy vibe and some dangerous tendencies.

RELATED VIDEO: Kaia Gerber Debuts Her First Major Hair Change with New Platinum Blonde Locks

Although Gerber is very busy juggling modeling and acting, she shared with PEOPLE recently she has also been re-evaluating her lifestyle since the pandemic hit. These days, Gerber revealed, she's more selective about how she spends her time and what jobs she takes.