Kaia Gerber Plays Guitar (and Sings!) in Sweet Birthday Tribute Video to Her Dad Rande Gerber

Kaia Gerber can add “musician” to her impressive résumé.

On Monday, the 18-year-old daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber shared a video of herself playing the guitar and singing The Eagles’ hit “Take It Easy” with her dad in honor of his 58th birthday.

In the video, the father-daughter duo strum their instruments and sing in harmony, resulting in a seriously sweet family bonding moment. Notably, the neck of Rande’s guitar reads “CASAMIGOS,” the name of his tequila company with actor George Clooney.

In the caption, Kaia wrote, “happy birthday @randegerber forever my amateur band mate and best friend.”

Last week, Kaia opened up about how she is spending her time self-isolating during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Gerber told Allure that she has been taking time to make sure she’s “healthy on the inside.”

“In our minds, we keep going and going, and you don’t really have time to reflect on how your body is feeling and check back in,” said Kaia. “I’ve been very fortunate to use this time to check in with myself internally and that’s just been a really big part of my routine.”

While prioritizing mental health is a large part of her to-do list, the face of Marc Jacobs Daisy fragrance has also found more active ways to spend her time. Between FaceTime workout sessions with her Dogpound trainer, fostering a puppy and taking an online course from Yale called “The Science of Wellbeing,” the 18-year old is maximizing her free time at home.

In an interview with Glamour, Kaia also revealed that she recently gave herself some new body art. “I’ve been struggling because one of my favorite pastimes was going and getting tattoos, and nobody’s been able to do that,” said the model. “So, in the meantime, I gave myself a stick and poke.”

However, Kaia, who already has a number of tattoos, explained that her new ink is nothing more than a dot. “I think I have a newfound appreciation for tattoo artists. It’s not easy,” she explained. “I didn’t get too ambitious.”