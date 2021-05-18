Kaia Gerber Says Her 'Steady Relationship' with Jacob Elordi Has 'Opened My Eyes' to Love

"Love is really seeing someone," Kaia Gerber said in her June/July cover story for Vogue, opening up about her relationship with actor Jacob Elordi

Kaia Gerber is feeling the love.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions," Gerber told the magazine. "Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone."

New Hollywood 'IT' couple Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi enjoy a walk outside with their dog in Santa Monica. Credit: BACKGRID

She also noted that Elordi, 23, is helping her prepare for her upcoming acting debut in season 10 of American Horror Story. "He's a great person for me to go to because he's gone to drama school and has years of experience that I don't have," she explained. "So I'm like, 'Oh, I'm definitely going to be using you as a resource.'"

Kaia Gerber for Vogue Credit: Colin Dodgson/Vogue

The couple made their relationship Instagram official on Halloween, when they dressed as Elvis and Priscilla Presley. "Jacob is very sweet to Kaia. They are always very loving and cute together," a source told PEOPLE in November. "It's obvious that Cindy and Rande approve of Jacob too. They spend a lot of time together."

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford for Vogue Credit: Colin Dodgson/Vogue

"So many people have difficult teen years with their kids, and we thought we'd kind of skated through that period," Crawford, 55, told Vogue. "And a little later, it hit us in ways we didn't necessarily expect. But you just have to let your kids fly and be there to pick them up if they fall. My husband [Rande Gerber], who has a great perspective, always tells me, 'Cindy, this too shall pass.'"

Kaia's relationship with Davidson, 27, drew attention, as she had just turned 18 when they began dating. In the Vogue interview, she acknowledged that she tends to date older people, as a result of breaking into the fashion industry at a young age.

RELATED VIDEO: Kaia Gerber Debuts Her First Major Hair Change with New Platinum Blonde Locks

"You know, I was doing fashion month, but I was so young I had kissed, like, only one person," Kaia explained. "I had never had a high school sweetheart or anything. And so I tended to date older people because those were the people I was around. And I got put in situations where one day I'd wake up and be like, How did I get here? I have no idea what I'm doing, and I need help."

Vogue’s June/July 2021 Cover Star is Kaia Gerber Credit: Colin Dodgson/VOGUE

She reflected on feeling the need to "be good and easy, not to make trouble," and by doing that "you sometimes end up losing your voice." So during her time at home amid COVID-19, she was "forced to go internal" and focus on herself. She spent time working on her Instagram book club and gearing up for her acting debut.

"I wanted to be an actress really bad when I was growing up," Gerber recalled. "I was into musical theater. My poor family, they had to come to so many productions. They came to five shows of The Wizard of Oz where I only played a tree, bless their hearts."

For her new part in American Horror Story she said she's "terrified. But so excited too. It's a new chapter. And I can still do modeling, which I love."