Kaia Gerber, 17, Debuts New Tattoo in Instagram Photo

Just months after debuting her first tattoo, Kaia Gerber is showing off a new design.

The 17-year-old model and daughter of Cindy Crawford shared a bikini-clad photo on Instagram wearing a black two-piece that displayed a freshly inked tattoo on the right side of her body.

As recently as Dec. 10, the model did not have the ink. She stepped out for the British Fashion Awards in a backless, side-baring halter gown that didn’t reveal any signs of the new tattoo.

Cindy Crawford’s youngest got her first tattoo back in October, when she shared a selfie on Instagram that displayed the new ink on her inner bicep. The cursive letting apparently spells out her middle name, Jordan, according to Page Six.

Weeks later, she showed a glimpse of a second tattoo, located on the inside of her leg, in an Instagram Story. She posted a photo of a painting palette, and one can see a tattoo of the bottom of a rocket ship peeking out from underneath the board.

She previously visited tattoo artist Rafael Valdez for the tattoo on her arm. The model has not announced who created her subsequent tattoos.

Valdez previously posted a photo of Kaia in the tattoo artist’s chair writing, “Fun session with @kaiagerberand my man @presleygerber always a good time!”

At 17, Kaia doesn’t technically meet the legal age limit to get a tattoo, which is 18, meaning her supermodel mom or dad, Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber, were required to provide permission. Crawford hasn’t commented on Kaia’s recent Instagram, but has “liked” the photo.

Kaia’s brother Presley Gerber, 19, is also a fan of body art. He has a number of tattoos, including one that’s a sweet tribute to his sister. He tattooed her name in cursive on his arm that reads, “Kaia XXIII.”