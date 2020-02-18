Kaia Gerber Shows Off New Angel Tattoo on Her Ribs After Brother Presley Defends His Face Tattoo

Kaia Gerber‘s not shy about flaunting the newest addition to her tattoo collection after brother Presley Gerber defended his own face tattoo on social media last week.

The 18-year-old model and daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber showed off a small tattoo of an angel inked on to her left ribcage in a topless mirror selfie shared on her Instagram.

She simply captioned the shot, “elf.” Before getting this tattoo, Kaia and Presley, 20, sealed their sibling bond with tiny tats that they got together at the beginning of the year.

While Kaia opted to get a delicate flower on her left wrist and what appeared to be interlocking arms in the shape of a heart on her right shoulder, Presley went for few small finger tattoos.

Presley turned heads earlier this month when he unveiled new body art on his face by New York-based tattoo artist Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena. The controversial ink features the word “MISUNDERSTOOD” in capital letters across his right cheekbone.

Shortly showing off the tattoo, the star defended decision to get a face tat by responding to the backlash over his new body art in an Instagram Live video.

“You don’t know how I feel. You’re not in my head,” he said in the clip captured by a Twitter user.

When asked about the inspiration for it, Presley replied, “I don’t feel very understood, I guess.”

In the same Instagram Live video, Presley challenged his critics to voice their negative opinions of him in person. “If anyone has s— to say to me about this, or anything else, or my family, or how I grew up … I will give you my address,” he said. “I promise — and you can come say it to my face.”