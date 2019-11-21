Kaia Gerber Just Stepped Out with Pete Davidson Wearing the Next ‘It’ Handbag — and We Found It on Sale at Nordstrom

It’s no secret that celebrities have access to the coolest up-and-coming styles before anyone else — especially if those celebrities are supermodels. From their off-duty ensembles to their red carpet get-ups, supermodels set trends every time they step out, which is why it’s no surprise that Kaia Gerber is already carrying the next “It” bag.

While out on a date with rumored new beau Pete Davidson to celebrate his 26th birthday (sans the initial necklace with the letter “P” she sported earlier this month), Gerber’s structured green handbag really caught our eye. The small green shopper-shaped bag is from Medea, which is quickly on the rise in the world of fashion. Made by sisters Giulia and Camilla Venturini, Medea is a luxury Italian label that’s gaining popularity for its colorfully sleek and structured leather handbags that come in a variety of shapes and sizes. While these bags are pricey — a large leather tote normally runs upwards of $800 — we’ve done some digging and found not only Kaia’s exact green bag on sale at Nordstrom, but a handful of other discounted Medea bags, too.

If you’re looking to get ahead of the fashion crowd by carrying the next big label for less, scroll down to shop Medea handbags for up to 33 percent off at Nordstrom. But hurry, we have a feeling these won’t be around for much longer!

