Kaia Gerber was "very affectionate" during the "fun" night out with Jacob Elordi, a source tells PEOPLE

Kaia Gerber 'Looked Very Happy' During Date Night with Jacob Elordi in Malibu, Source Says

It was date night for Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi.

The couple enjoyed an evening outing with friends, dining at Nobu in Malibu, California, on Saturday. For the outing, the supermodel, 19, wore black crop-top and jeans, while the Euphoria actor, 23, opted for a tucked-in denim shirt with a bandana face covering.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A source tells PEOPLE that Gerber "looked very happy" during the "fun" night out.

"Kaia and Jacob had a fun dinner with friends on Saturday night," says the source. "Kaia was lovely as always. She also looked very happy. It was obvious that things are great with Jacob. They were very affectionate and cute."

The source adds, "Jacob is a gentleman and kept making sure Kaia was enjoying herself."

Elordi and Gerber first became romantically linked in early September when they were spotted dining at the same restaurant, Nobu Malibu. Since then, Kaia and Elordi continue to spark romance rumors as they were seen spending time together in New York City.

In mid-September, they were spotted holding hands as they made their way to dinner in N.Y.C.

RELATED GALLERY: Meet the New Celebrity Couples of 2020

One onlooker who saw the pair hand-in-hand while out in Manhattan last month told PEOPLE they appeared "comfortable" with each other.

"Their fingers were interlocked, and they seemed very comfortable together," said the onlooker. "At one point they weren't holding hands and Kaia grabbed his and they went on their merry way. They looked happy."

Gerber previously dated Pete Davidson. She and the Saturday Night Live star, 26, were first romantically linked in October 2019, but by January, fans speculated that their relationship had cooled off after they hadn’t been seen together in weeks.

RELATED VIDEO: Kaia Gerber Debuts Her First Major Hair Change with New Platinum Blonde Locks

Elordi was most recently linked to his Emmy-winning Euphoria costar Zendaya. In March, they were photographed strolling through a flea market together in Los Angeles.