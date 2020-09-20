Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi were first linked when they were spotted dining at Nobu Malibu in early September

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Enjoy Vacation in Mexico with Her Parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi are having some fun under the sun.

Over the weekend, the pair were photographed on vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico, with her parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

Kaia, 19, and Elordi, 23, were spotted cuddling up to one another while lounging by the pool. The supermodel wore a green and black string bikini, straw sunhat and sunglasses while the Euphoria actor wore grey shorts.

They were first romantically linked in early September when they were spotted dining at Nobu Malibu. Since then, Kaia and Elordi continue to spark romance rumors as they were seen spending time together in New York City.

In mid-September, they were seen holding hands as they made their way to dinner on Friday in New York City. The pair kept things casual for their evening out with Elordi sporting a graphic T-shirt, cuffed jeans, and boots while Gerber looked chic in an oversized blazer, shorts, a cropped blouse, and white sneakers.

Image zoom Backgrid

An onlooker saw the couple on a stroll earlier that week and told PEOPLE that the model and The Kissing Booth star were holding hands while walking the streets of Soho.

"Their fingers were interlocked, and they seemed very comfortable together," the onlooker shared. "At one point they weren't holding hands and Kaia grabbed his and they went on their merry way. They looked happy."

Gerber previously dated Pete Davidson. She and the Saturday Night Live star, 26, were first romantically linked in October 2019, but by January, fans speculated that their relationship had cooled off after they hadn’t been seen together in weeks.