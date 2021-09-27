Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Make Red Carpet Debut at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Eldori have been dating for at least a year, having first been spotted together in September 2020

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi are making their love red carpet official!

On Saturday, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' opening gala in Los Angeles, and had something of a matching moment.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For the event, Gerber, 20, wore a sleeveless sparkling gold Celine by Hedi Slimane dress, while Elordi, 24, wore a black Celine Homme tuxedo by Hedi Slimane, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Gerber also accessorized her glam look with earrings and a necklace from Tiffany's Victoria collection, alongside a Soleste ring and Embrace ring from the luxury jeweler, per E! News.

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Gerber and Elordi have been dating for at least a year, having been spotted together for the first time in September 2020. The pair later made their relationship Instagram official that Halloween, when they went dressed as Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla Presley.

Earlier this year, Gerber opened up about dating the Euphoria star for her June/July cover of Vogue.

"Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions," the model told the magazine. "Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone."

She also noted that Elordi helped her to prepare for her upcoming role in season 10 of American Horror Story. "He's a great person for me to go to because he's gone to drama school and has years of experience that I don't have," Gerber explained at the time. "So I'm like, 'Oh, I'm definitely going to be using you as a resource.'"

RELATED VIDEO: Joey King & Jacob Elordi Explain How Much The Kissing Booth Movies Have Changed Their Lives

Back in November, a source told PEOPLE that Gerber's mother, supermodel Cindy Crawford, and father, businessman Rande Gerber, "approve of Jacob" and "spend a lot of time together."